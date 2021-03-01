If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

When you’re out on the golf course, you’re going to be surrounded by beautifully designed golf holes in a gorgeous setting. That outdoor feel in nature is ideal for hours of enjoyment (and likely frustration) as you make your way around for 18 holes. There are golf courses all over the world and in many different climates. From ones that are along the water with intense winds to warmer climates that are known for humidity and spotty showers each day, there’s a good chance you’ll play in some less than ideal conditions. Hopefully, those conditions won’t last a long time, but for the occasional rainy round, you’re going to want a golf umbrella. This is an umbrella that’s larger than your typical one you may walk around your neighborhood with, so that it can cover yourself and your clubs. It’s a necessity for any golf bag, so you better be prepared. We’ve highlighted five of our favorite golf umbrellas below to get you ready to hit the links.

Match your clubs

If you’ve ever watched golf on TV, you know how important looking good is while playing. While that may not actually correlate to playing well, it does make you feel better. So make sure to match your golf umbrella to your clubs and outfits when you get the G4Free 54/62/68 Inch Automatic Open Golf Umbrella. This comes in three different sizes, so you’ll be able to find the one that best suits your needs. It also comes in 19 different color patterns, offering you plenty of choices to better sync up your schemes. This features a double-canopy design to create a vent to allow hot air to flow through and keep you cooler. This is made from 210t pongee fabric that is very water-resistant. The handle has a comfortable EVA grip, so holding this while walking to your next shot won’t be cumbersome.

Key Features:

Comes in three sizes

Offered in 19 color patterns

Double-canopy design

Enjoy the most out of your umbrella

You’ll love how functional and easy it is to use the Vedouci Large Oversize Golf Umbrella. This has a fiberglass frame, so it is sturdy against harsh winds. It measures 55″, allowing you to be covered if you’re walking with your bag or pushing your cart. It features an anti-slip EVA grip and it comes in 15 different colors. This is a cost-effective option for anybody on a budget and the double-canopy design is made from 210T micro-weave fabric. You can use this for shade as well, as it will keep you cooler on sunny days.

Key Features:

Anti-slip EVA grip

Fiberglass frame

Measures 55″

Store it easily

Many people enjoy utilizing a push cart while they play golf. An umbrella that fits perfectly in one is the Clicgear Double Canopy Umbrella. You’ll be protected from the sun and the rain as this provides 68″ of coverage. The canopy is made from nylon and the shaft and ribs are made from fiberglass for long-lasting effects. This has a custom molded handle that is designed to fit perfectly in any Clicgear umbrella holder. It also universally fits all push carts with umbrella holders, so you can keep it tucked away for when you need it. The vented double canopy prevents the umbrella from inverting due to wind gusts.

Key Features:

Custom molded handle

Universally fits in push carts

Provides 68″ of coverage

Don’t get stuck trying to open it

The Gonex 68/62 Inch Extra Large Golf Umbrella won’t leave you in the rain. On the handle is a button that automatically opens it, so you’ll be able to quickly get coverage when a sudden storm pops up. You will have to close it manually, but the opening feature is the most important. This features a fiberglass frame and enough coverage for two to three people. The canopy is made from 210t pongee fabric that is water-resistant. This boasts SPF 50+ UV protection, so it’s great to use on really hot days too. It is offered in six different colors.

Key Features:

Automatic open system

210t pongee canopy fabric

SPF 50+ UV protection

Show your team pride

For big football and golf fans, check out the Team Golf NFL 62″ Golf Umbrella with Protective Sheath. The umbrella is measured 2″ x 2″ x 40″ with a 62″ canopy. This weighs one pound, so you can carry it easily. You can choose from any of the NFL teams and proudly display your allegiance. This has a molded grip and an automatic open system that opens it wide.

Key Features:

All 32 NFL teams available

62″ canopy

Molded grip

