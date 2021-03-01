If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

No other smartwatch on the planet comes anywhere close to selling as well as the Apple Watch and we highly doubt that will change anytime soon.

The Apple Watch is awesome indeed, but there are also some other options out there that you might want to check out.

The popular Amazfit GTS Smartwatch is a great example, offering things like Android support in addition to iPhone support, built-in sleep tracking, and impressive 14-day battery life.

Head over to Amazon and you’ll find Amazfit’s GTS on sale in multiple colorways for just $99.99!

For iPhone users, the Apple Watch provides an incredible integrated experience that you’ll never be able to match with a smartwatch from another brand. You’ll also find some great deals right now at Amazon if you’re in the market for a new model. Save up to $60 on the Apple Watch Series 6 in multiple color combos, up to $30 on the Apple Watch SE, or check out the Apple Watch Series 3 while it’s down to the all-time low price of just $169.

Of course, if you’re an Android user or if you’re an iPhone owner looking for other good smartwatch options to consider, there are definitely some Apple Watch alternatives out there that are worth looking into — including one in particular that’s on sale right now for a penny under $100.

The Amazfit GTS Smartwatch is a stunning smartwatch from a brand that many of our readers will recognize. Remember the Amazfit Bip and the $70 Amazfit Bip Lite with a battery that lasts longer than a month on a single charge? This Xiaomi-backed brand has other smartwatches too, and there’s one that may be the company’s most stylish option yet.

Sure, that’s due in large part to the fact that it’s an Apple Watch copycat, but an Apple Watch that works with Android is something that plenty of people out there have been dreaming of.

Amazfit’s GTS Smartwatch has a sleek user interface that’s definitely similar to watchOS. It also has pretty much all the nifty features you might want, such as widgets, water-resistance up to 50 meters, sleep tracking, all-day heart rate monitoring, activity tracking, and more. On top of all that, the battery lasts for 14 days on a single charge. Apple’s various Apple Watch models can’t even make it two days without dying, so that’s a big advantage for Amazfit.

This is truly a terrific smartwatch, but there’s one more thing that makes now a great time to get one: It’s on sale for just $99.99 at Amazon in a bunch of different colors!

Here’s the key info from Amazon’s product listing:

FITNESS, HEART RATE & SLEEP TRACKER: The Amazfit GTS fitness smartwatch precise optical heart rate monitoring allows you to accurately track real-time steps taken, all-day heart rate monitoring, distance traveled, calories burned, quality of sleep, and sleeping patterns

1.65″ AMOLED ALWAYS-ON DISPLAY: Amazfit GTS has a customized 1.65-inch AMOLED always-on stylish square screen which offers a larger display area than a round watch face of the same width, so it can carry more information

14-DAYS BATTERY LIFE: Our smartwatch deeply optimizes the power consumption of the components to bring long-lasting endurance of 14 days while keeping a slim watch body, which enables you to avoid frequent charges

BLUETOOTH MUSIC CONTROL: Bluetooth Music Control allows you to directly control music from your GTS smartwatch while workout without having to pull out your phone

5 ATM WATER RESISTANT: Amazfit GTS is water-resistant to a depth of 50 meters and supports multiple swimming scenarios. It can automatically recognize your swimming position, and record data like SWOLF, pace or calorie consumption

Amazfit GTS Fitness Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor, 14-Day Battery Life, Music Control, 1.6… List Price:$119.99 Price:$99.99 You Save:$20.00 (17%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

