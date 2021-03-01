If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Apple’s beloved AirPods Pro finally appeared back in stock at Amazon last week after selling out, but they were priced a bit higher than we’re used to seeing.

These sleek noise cancelling earphones retail for $249 and Amazon had them on sale last week for $219.

Today, however, AirPods Pro earbuds are back down to $199.99 for the first time since they sold out in mid-February, so it’s a great time to get a pair.

AirPods are always on sale these days at Amazon. It might have been crazy to imagine popular Apple products being discounted just a few short years ago. But now that Apple partners with Amazon and other leading retailers, discounts are no surprise to anyone anymore. In fact, it would be shocking to find AirPods in stock at full price on Amazon these days.

With that having been said, it’s important to note that some Apple sales are more noteworthy than others. Today, we’ve got a big one for you to check out today.

Apple’s best-selling AirPods Pro cost $249 if you buy them from Apple, whether you get them right now or even during a huge sales event like Black Friday. Apple doesn’t do discounts. Needless to say, AirPods Pro are worth every penny at full retail, but why pay so much when Amazon always has them on sale at a discount? You’ll typically find AirPods Pro on sale for $219 at Amazon, which is a solid $30 in savings. Then, on rare occasions like ahead of the holidays, you might find an even bigger discount.

It isn’t a holiday today, but AirPods Pro are finally back in stock at Amazon and back on sale for a penny under $200. That means you’ll save about $50 compared to buying them from Apple! Apple’s other AirPods models are discounted at the moment as well at Amazon, including one discount that just got even deeper. AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case were down to $160 earlier this week, but today Amazon dropped them to just $149.99!

And finally, one last note: Apple’s hot new AirPods Max are still so hard to find in stock anywhere, but they’re actually in stock at Amazon right now and ready to ship out right away.

