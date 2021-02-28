Netflix is adding 33 new shows, movies, and specials on the week of February 28th.

New original movies and TV shows joining the Netflix library this week include Moxie, Murder Among the Mormons, Pacific Rim: The Black, and Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 4.

Easy A, Goodfellas, and all four seasons of Rectify are leaving Netflix this week.

After making her directorial debut on Netflix with Wine Country in 2019, Amy Poehler is back with her second feature: Moxie. Based on the novel of the same name, Moxie is about a shy high school girl who draws inspiration from her mother’s rebellious past. We’re also getting an anime based on the Pacific Rim movies.

Today's Top Deal %title% List Price:%original_price% Price:%price% You Save:%discount_amount% (%discount_percent%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy NowCoupon Code: %coupon_code% Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Here is the complete list of the Netflix streaming arrivals and departures for the week of February 28th, 2021:

Arrivals

Monday, March 1st

Batman Begins (2005)

Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Blanche Gardin: Bonne Nuit Blanche (2021)

Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)

Dances with Wolves (1990)

DC Super Hero Girls: Season 1

I Am Legend (2007)

Invictus (2009)

Jason X (2001)

Killing Gunther (2017)

LEGO Marvel Spider-Man: Vexed by Venom (2019)

Nights in Rodanthe (2008)

Power Rangers Beast Morphers: S2

Rain Man (1988)

Step Up: Revolution (2012)

Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny (2006)

The Dark Knight (2008)

The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)

Training Day (2001)

Two Weeks Notice (2002)

Year One (2009)

Tuesday, March 2nd

Black or White (2014)

Word Party: Season 5 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Wednesday, March 3rd

Moxie — NETFLIX FILM

Murder Among the Mormons — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Parker (2013)

Safe Haven (2013)

Thursday, March 4th

Pacific Rim: The Black — NETFLIX ANIME

Friday, March 5th

Departures

Sunday, February 28th

A Walk to Remember (2002)

Basic Instinct (1992)

Easy A (2010)

The Gift (2015)

GoodFellas (1990)

Gran Torino (2008)

Haywire (2011)

LA 92 (2017)

Little Nicky (2000)

My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Friendship Games

Retribution (2015)

Saving Mr. Banks (2013)

Sleepover (2004)

Wednesday, March 3rd

Rectify: Seasons 1-4

We’ll be back next week with another roundup of all the new shows, movies, and specials arriving and departing from Netflix. In the meantime, check out everything coming and going on Netflix in March, as well as the calendar of release dates for all of Netflix’s original movies and shows.

Today's Top Deal %title% List Price:%original_price% Price:%price% You Save:%discount_amount% (%discount_percent%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy NowCoupon Code: %coupon_code% Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission