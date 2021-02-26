If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Fire TV Stick deals haven’t been as common lately as other Amazon device lines, but that changed earlier this week.

BGR Deals readers have been swarming Amazon for the Fire TV Stick Lite while it’s down to $21.99, and the even more popular Fire TV Stick 4K is on sale for $37.99 instead of $50.

These deals will almost certainly end soon now that the week is coming to an end, so it’s your last chance to take advantage.

As 2020 drew to a close, Amazon wrapped up the year with incredible deals on so many different Amazon devices. That’s not surprising at all, of course, but it was a bit of a surprise when the action continued into 2021. So many of those great sales from 2020 carried over into the new year. Unfortunately, however, just about all of the hottest deals we saw on Amazon’s various device lineups over the course of February have now vanished since Valentine’s Day and Presidents’ Day are both behind us.

Thankfully, there are still some very impressive Amazon device deals to be found on Amazon — and the list of remaining deals happens to include two of the most popular Amazon gadgets you can buy. It’s also a bit of a surprise since these particular Amazon gadgets haven’t been discounted very often over the past few months.

Today's Top Deal %title% List Price:%original_price% Price:%price% You Save:%discount_amount% (%discount_percent%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy NowCoupon Code: %coupon_code% Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Amazon’s beloved Fire TV lineup is neck and neck with Roku in terms of popularity among our readers. Now, the most affordable product in that lineup is even more affordable thanks to a 27% discount. Head to Amazon and you’ll find the Fire TV Stick Lite on sale for just $22.99. For those unaware of this latest addition to Amazon’s Fire TV lineup, the device itself is exactly the same as the regular Fire TV Stick. The only difference is the remote, which is still an Alexa Voice Remote but doesn’t have the extra power and volume buttons to control your TV. If that’s not a deal-breaker for you, definitely take advantage of this bargain!

On top of that, you can also save even more by upgrading to the king of Amazon’s streaming dongles, the Fire TV Stick 4K. There is perhaps no streaming media player at the $50 price point that comes anywhere close to matching the Fire TV Stick 4K, and it’s on sale right now for just $37.99. And finally, if you want it all you can pick up a $120 Fire TV Cube on sale for $99.99. It’s basically a Fire TV Stick 4K combined with an Echo Dot, and people love it!

Fire TV Stick Lite

Our most affordable Fire TV Stick – Enjoy fast streaming in Full HD. Comes with Alexa Voice Remote Lite.

Press and ask Alexa – Use your voice to easily search and launch shows across multiple apps.

Tens of thousands of channels, Alexa skills, and apps – Including Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+, and HBO Max. Subscription fees may apply.

Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite (no TV controls) | HD streaming device | 2020 r… List Price:$29.99 Price:$21.99 You Save:$8.00 (27%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Fire TV Stick 4K

Our most powerful streaming media stick.

Watch favorites from Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+, HBO Max, and more. Stream for free with Pluto TV, IMDb TV, and more.

Launch and control content with the Alexa Voice Remote.

Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa Voice Remote | Dolby Vision | 2018 release List Price:$49.99 Price:$37.99 You Save:$12.00 (24%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Fire TV Cube

The fastest, most powerful Fire TV streaming device.

From across the room, just ask Alexa to turn on the TV, dim the lights, and play your show.

Control compatible soundbar and A/V receiver, and change live cable or satellite channels with your voice.

With the built-in speaker, ask Alexa to check the weather, turn off the lights, and more – even when the TV is off.

Instant access to 4K Ultra HD content, plus support for Dolby Vision and HDR, HDR10+.

Fire TV Cube | Hands-free streaming device with Alexa | 4K Ultra HD | 2019 release List Price:$119.99 Price:$99.99 You Save:$20.00 (17%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.