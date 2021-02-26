If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Black AccuMed masks, Purell hand sanitizer, and other pandemic essentials are the most popular products right now among our readers, but another type of essential just went on sale this week.

Amazon is running a big sale right now on best-selling Belkin surge protectors and other popular Belkin products like HDMI cables.

For a limited time, prices start at just $10.39 — and our favorite Belkin power strip is on sale for only $19.99!

It shouldn’t really come as much of a surprise that BGR Deals readers continue to swarm Amazon for pandemic essentials right now. That’s especially true when you consider everything that’s going on right now across the country. Among our readers, sleek black AccuMed face masks with earloops and with headbands are top sellers right now, and they just dropped to a new all-time low price so it’s a great time to stock up. Sturdier AccuMed cup style masks are finally back in stock as well, and lots of people prefer that strong design instead of the fold-flat design seen on most 5-layer and 6-layer masks these days.

Pandemic essentials like these will obviously continue to be top-sellers for the foreseeable future since experts like Dr. Fauci say we’ll all likely need to continue taking precautions into 2022. But there’s a big sale right now at Amazon on another type of essential product, and you should definitely check out these deals before they disappear.

Today's Top Deal %title% List Price:%original_price% Price:%price% You Save:%discount_amount% (%discount_percent%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy NowCoupon Code: %coupon_code% Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

It should go without saying that everyone needs high-quality surge protectors throughout their homes. Apart from allowing you to connect additional devices to each outlet, you’ll also protect all your gear in the event of a power surge. Anyone who has fried a TV or a computer will tell you how crucial these simple little power strips are.

Belkin is one of the best in the business when it comes to surge protectors, and Amazon is running a great limited-time sale on some of the best models Belkin offers. On top of that, Amazon has thrown some popular Belkin cables into the mix, too. If you want you can see all the different deals Amazon is offering right now on Belkin power strips, or you can skip straight to our favorite deals right here:

Belkin 8-Outlet Power Strip Surge Protector

8 outlet surge protector power strip with 6 feet/1.8 meter cord

Flat AC plug fits easily in tight spaces

Safeguards computers, appliances, home theater and office equipment from potentially damaging power surges

Belkin 8-Outlet Power Strip Surge Protector, Flat Plug, 6ft Cord - 3,550 Joules List Price:$24.99 Price:$19.99 You Save:$5.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Belkin 6-Outlet Commercial Power Strip

6-outlet surge protector with 2.5-foot cord, AC Plug Style: straight plug,Not a Flat Plug

Ideal solution for small home appliances, general household electronics, entry-level computers, printers, and ADSL modems

Provides complete protection from power surges, spikes, and AC contamination

Belkin 6-Outlet Commercial Power Strip Surge Protector with 2.5ft Cord, 555 Joules,White Price:$10.39 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Belkin 8-Outlet Pivot-Plug Power Strip

8 outlet surge protector power strip with 6 feet/1.8 meter cord

Convenient rotating outlets provide enhanced flexibility

Safeguards computers, appliances, home theater and office equipment from potentially damaging power surges

Belkin 8-Outlet Pivot-Plug Power Strip Surge Protector, 6ft Cord (2,160 Joules) List Price:$34.99 Price:$29.99 You Save:$5.00 (14%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Belkin 12-Outlet Advanced Power Strip

The advanced surge protector is perfect for the home office or professional workstation

Advanced surge protector safeguards your personal computer

4000 Joule energy rating provides superior power protection

Belkin 12-Outlet Advanced Power Strip Surge Protector, 8ft Cord and Ethernet, Cable, Satellite,… List Price:$34.99 Price:$33.21 You Save:$1.78 (5%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Belkin Digital AV Adapter

The Belkin Difference: Pioneer in technology and innovation for over 35 years

Multiport adapter connects your laptop to any HDMI display or projector at work or at home

Equipped with USB-C, HDMI, and Mini DisplayPort inputs – HDMI output (power via USB-A)

Belkin Digital AV Adapter – Multiport to HDMI Display Adapter (Connects Laptop to Any Display… List Price:$89.99 Price:$60.56 You Save:$29.43 (33%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.