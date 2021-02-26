If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Anyone in need of a new streaming media player should look no further than the incredible Roku deals Amazon is running right now.

Prices start at $24.99 for the beloved Roku Express HD, and the Roku Streambar with built-in 4K HDR streaming support is $21 off.



The star of the show, however, is the 4K-equipped Roku Premiere that’s on sale for $34.

Amazon has been running some terrific deals this week on two of its best-selling streaming media players. Specifically, the beloved Fire TV Stick 4K is on sale for $37.99 instead of $50 and the new entry-level Fire TV Stick Lite that normally sells for $30 is down to $21.99. Those are both great deals indeed, but there’s another set of sales that you might want to check out before you pull the trigger on either of those models.

That’s right, Roku has responded to Amazon’s Fire TV deals with some spectacular sales of its own.

Starting at the bottom, the entry-level Roku Express HD is on sale for $24.99. It’s not a huge discount since this model retails for $30 anyway, but there’s another reason we wouldn’t buy one right now. For just $9 more, you can snag a Roku Premiere with 4K and HDR support! All things considered, this is probably the single best streaming media player value on the internet right now.

Last but certainly not least, anyone who is also in search of a new soundbar can kill two birds with one stone today. That’s because, at the high end of the spectrum, you can save $21 on the awesome Roku Streambar soundbar with built-in 4K HDR streaming.

Scroll down to check out all these awesome bargains before they disappear.

