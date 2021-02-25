The most significant WandaVision leak so far reveals the true identity of a mysterious character.

Unlike other recent WandaVision leaks that turned out to be accurate, this leak has been verified before Episode 8 aired.

The mysterious character might be the person that Paul Bettany teased in recent interviews.

The wait is almost over; WandaVision Episode 8 will air on Disney+ this Friday, bringing us closer to the first MCU Phase 4 show’s finale. The episode will be 47 minutes long, according to a leaker who had accurate information about Episode 7 last week, meaning we’re stepping out of sitcom territory for good. The previous installment showed us one of the TV show’s villains, with the action picking up fast. We also saw a brand new hero getting their powers, and we saw Vision getting his explanations for the world he’s been living in.

The final WandaVision episodes will introduce us to at least one character that didn’t leak. That’s according to Paul Bettany’s recent interviews, where the actor hyped this character up. Elizabeth Olsen also indicated that some surprises are in store for fans in the coming episodes. Given that many WandaVision secrets leaked between episodes, it shouldn’t be a surprise that the mysterious character might leak before Episode 8. Major spoilers follow below, so you should avoid them if you want to go into the final episodes unspoiled.

We’re always waning you about movies and TV show spoilers when we’re about to report on rumors and speculations, but we’re working with a verified leak this time. Part of the information that follows has been vetted before being published, so it’ll probably come true. Before we move to the actual leak, I’ll let you enjoy this happy couple one more time and give you time to reflect on your decision to read this massive WandaVision leak.

Paul Bettany’s mysterious actor

The characters that we expect to see in the coming episodes of WandaVision are Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Ultron (James Spader). The former is practically a given, considering Wanda is messing with the multiverse. The latter appeared in a couple of distinct leaks, including a report that said the Ultron we’re getting differs from the one in Avengers 2.

The third surprise is the actor that Bettany talked about in recent interviews — here’s the latest description of that person (via Esquire):

Truth is, of all of the characters we were trying to keep secret, a lot of them got out through leaks. There is one character that has not been revealed. And it is very exciting. It is an actor I’ve longed to work with all of my life. We have some amazing scenes together and I think the chemistry between us is extraordinary and fireworks on set.

Back in January, Bettany teased the show’s ending will have fans “look at the MCU in a whole new light” and understand where the MCU is heading. That was the first time he teased the mysterious actor he wanted to work with all his career:

Paul Bettany tells us that #WandaVision’s ending will cause fans to “look at the MCU in a whole new light” and teases intense scenes with a secret actor down the line. INTERVIEW: https://t.co/DpjuUp7a2E pic.twitter.com/bGqRo3qaHA — Lights, Camera, Pod (@LightsCameraPod) January 25, 2021

The mind-blowing leak

A Reddit user posted a few hours ago a WandaVision leak containing two parts: verified leaks and unverified leaks. One of the Marvel Studios Spoilers subreddit mods said that the leak is “real” and verified.

BrineDude_Gaming does not explain where the information comes from. But the Redditor said that he or she saw images of White Vision, a version of Vision that fans of the comics might have expected. Those images also included the creation of the Vision within Westview:

I’ve seen images of White Vision, as well as Vision himself being created in the hex. White Vision is in some sort of chamber with a horizontal blue-ish light. Everything has a blue-ish cool tint, honestly. He seems to be asleep / deactivated. He is, indeed, totally white. Vision’s creation involves a bunch of magical orange lines, like beams. There’s a door right behind him in the image I have, and his (left?) arm is outstretched. It basically seems to be the precursor of what we’ve seen in the trailers. His pose is very similar.

The pose refers to the following scene from the trailers that hasn’t been featured in any of the WandaVision episodes so far.

The same redditor also listed unverified Episode 8 leaks which walk us through the purported plot of tomorrows episode:

It shows how Agatha got her power. Agatha and Wanda see Wanda’s past in front of them. Wanda and Pietro as children watched old sitcom VHS tapes on TV. Suddenly a bomb comes! Wanda and Pietro hide under the bed. It shows how Wanda got her power. Wanda and Vision talk before their Civil War scene. Wanda goes to the SWORD base and meets Tyler Hayward. She sees Vision’s body torn apart. She leaves the base without the body, goes to Westview, and cries. BOOM. The hex appears. Agatha got Wanda’s child. She’s choking them with a pink smoky rope thing in the street. The mid-credits scene is Hayward activating White Vision.

Earlier this week, WandaVision images made their way to Reddit, showing what appeared to be a scene where Agatha shows Wanda her recent past. A different image showed what appeared to be Wanda watching old sitcoms on TV.

The part that explains Wanda never left with Vision’s body from the SWORD headquarters also rings a bell. A few days ago, we saw the storyboard art for that specific flashback scene, showing us Wanda visiting the SWORD headquarters and leaving without Vision’s corpse. A scene from the trailers that haven’t been used so far seemed to confirm that we’ll get that flashback in one of the coming episodes.

These leaks do not explain everything, but it’ll be interesting to see how Wanda created Vision if they’re real. If she brought him into the primary reality from a different universe, this Vision came with the Mind Stone of that reality attached. That would be a significant problem for that universe, considering what we’ve learned from Endgame. And it would explain why Doctor Strange’s assistance would be needed.

Finally, if White Vision is the mysterious actor that Bettany has been teasing, then the actor deserves some award for the way he trolled fans on this one. That’s because the actor might have been Paul Bettany all along.

