Amazon is currently offering discounts up to $40 on AirPods Pro and AirPods 2 and AirPods Max are actually in stock and ready to ship out right away.

Even with Amazon’s discounts though, AirPods are still pretty pricey .

If you want great earphones that pack some of the same features for much less money, check out TOZO T10 True Wireless Earbuds on Amazon with 120,000 5-star ratings!



Hop on over to Amazon’s site right now and you’ll find that Apple’s AirPods 2 and AirPods 2 with wireless charging are both back in stock at Amazon with discounts up to $40 right now. You’ll also find AirPods Pro back in stock with a discount after having sold out completely just last week, and AirPods Max over-ear headphones are ready to ship out right away.

You really can’t go wrong with any of those AirPods deals, but you still need to spend a minimum of $130 to pick up any of those popular Apple earphones. If you’re looking for great cord-free earbuds but you don’t want to spend over $100 to get them, there’s another option you should check out that costs a fraction of that price. Beyond offering great sound quality and value, they even come with a wireless charging case just like Apple’s two high-end AirPods models!

TOZO T10 True Wireless Earbuds don’t have the brand recognition that Apple’s earphones have. That said, you might be shocked at how popular they are. These awesome Bluetooth buds have more than 120,000 5-star ratings and more than 180,000 ratings overall at Amazon. Do you know how good a product has to be to rack up that many 5-star ratings? They last for about 4 hours of playback per charge and you’ll get another 14 hours of music streaming thanks to the included charging case. Oh, and did we mention that the case supports wireless charging just like Apple’s $199 AirPods 2 and $249 AirPods Pro?

There’s no question whatsoever that Apple’s AirPods are awesome. I use AirPods Pro myself and I love them. But if you don’t want to spend quite that much money, definitely check out a pair of T10 earbuds instead. Clip the 20% coupon on the product page and you’ll get these great earbuds for only $23.99! That’s an all-time low price, but it might not last much longer.

Check out some more key info from Amazon’s product page:

[TWS & BLUETOOTH 5.0] – Adopt the most advanced Bluetooth 5.0 technology TOZO T10 Support HSP HFP A2DP AVRCP Provides in-call stereo sound Also own fast and stable transmission without tangling.

[Hi-fi stereo sound quality] – TOZO T10 offers a truly authentic sound and powerful bass performance with an 8mm large speaker driver – the drive area is 1.77 times larger than the normal drive area.

[One step pairing] – Pick up 2 headsets from the charging box They will connect each other automatically then only one step easily enter the mobile phone Bluetooth setting to pair the earbuds.

[IPX8 waterproof]- Earbuds and charging case inner Nano-coating makes it possible to waterproof for 1 meter deep for 30 minutes. It is suitable for sports to prevent water. Ideal for sweating it out at the gym. Even Wash the earbuds and base.

[Charge on-the-go]-TOZO T10 wireless earbuds can last for over 4 hours’ playtime from a single charge and 14 extra hours in the compact charging case. The charging case supports wireless charging. Providing a convenient charging way with no strings attached.

TOZO T10 Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Earbuds with Wireless Charging Case IPX8 Waterproof TWS Stereo… List Price:$29.99 Price:$23.99 You Save:$6.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

