The eufy Security Smart Lock Touch by Anker is one of the sleekest and most stylish smart locks we have ever seen.

It’s also one of the most feature-rich models we’ve tested, offering four different unlock methods including smartphone unlock and fingerprint unlock.

There was always one problem with the lock that kept it from being perfect, but now eufy has solved that problem and gotten as close to perfect as we’ve ever seen.

We absolutely adore the eufy Security Smart Lock Touch. It retails for $200 (though it’s on sale right now at Amazon for just $169.99) and it is perhaps the sleekest and most stylish smart lock we have ever seen. Apart from the gorgeous design and sturdy construction, this smart lock by Anker’s smart home brand eufy is also one of the most feature-rich models out there. With eufy’s Smart Lock Touch, you can unlock your door in four different ways — including our favorite by far, which allows you to unlock your door with a quick fingerprint scan. How great is that?!

Everything about the Smart Lock Touch is great, but there has always been one issue we had with it: locking and unlocking it remotely requires a separate Wi-Fi bridge. Now, however, eufy has released a brand new model that finally solves this problem.

“Problem” likely isn’t even the right word to describe the issue, actually, since there is a version of the lock that comes with a Wi-Fi bridge bundled in. The eufy Security Smart Lock Touch retails for $200 on its own, or you can snag the same lock with a Wi-Fi bridge for $220. Paying an extra $20 really isn’t such a big deal for a lock this awesome, but having to deal with a separate device for Wi-Fi connectivity is a hassle. Why waste a nearby wall outlet when you don’t have to?

Thankfully, there is now a brand new version of this awesome smart lock called the eufy Security Smart Lock Touch & Wi-Fi. As the name suggests, this new model is exactly like the old one we love so much in terms of both design and functionality. The only difference, of course, is that Wi-Fi is now built right into the lock itself so you don’t have to worry about another piece of hardware. It’s as close to perfection as we’ve ever seen on a smart lock, and it’s finally available on Amazon.

Here are eufy’s bullet points from the Amazon listing:

Your Finger is the Key: Smart Lock fingerprint door lock recognizes your fingerprint in just 0.3 seconds and unlocks your door in 1 second—it’s faster than fumbling for your keys.

Control From Anywhere: With its all-new Wi-Fi connectivity, you can control Smart Lock from absolutely anywhere via the eufy Security app.

Always Has Your Back: Even when you’re in a hurry, Smart Lock is ready to protect your home. A built-in sensor detects when your door is closed and locks it automatically behind you, every single time.

Multiple Ways to Unlock: Open Smart Lock using your fingerprint, with your phone via the eufy Security app, or by using the keypad or key.

Built to Last: With a sturdy zinc alloy and stainless steel frame, Smart Lock is tested to handle the comings and goings of a busy household for over 60 years. The IP65 rating ensures that come rain or shine, your front door is protected.

