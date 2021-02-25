If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Anyone on the lookout for face masks that are made right here in the USA should check out Bluegrass Multi-Layer Face Masks.

These popular masks are now back in stock at Amazon and they cost just $17.99 for a 10-pack.

When they’re in stock, Bluegrass masks are almost as popular among BGR Deals readers as best-selling black AccuMed face masks that keep selling out.

Dr. Fauci recently said that Americans will likely need to continue wearing face masks and practicing social distancing until sometime in 2022. That’s why so many BGR Deals readers have been stocking up on top-selling face masks, especially now while prices on best-selling masks are down to all-time lows. Black AccuMed face masks are at the top of everyone’s list right now, and they’re down to a new all-time low price thanks to a limited-time Amazon discount. These sleek black masks are available with elastic headbands as well, and both versions come in three different colors.

People love those masks for a lot of reasons, and one is that AccuMed is based here in the US. But some people out there are on the lookout for masks that are also manufactured right here in the USA instead of in China. If that includes you, there’s a terrific option you should definitely check out. Anyone who hasn’t yet heard of Bluegrass Masks Multi-Layer Face Masks, you’re definitely missing out but you’re certainly not the only one. We had never heard of them ourselves until we stumbled upon them while digging for deals. As it turns out, however, they’re a very popular option for anyone looking for inexpensive respirators.

BLUEGRASS MASKS Made in USA | Disposable Cup-Shaped, Multi-Layer Face Mask (10-Pack) | Ready-to… Price:$17.99 ($1.80 / mask)

As we mentioned, one of the things our readers seem to love most about these masks is the fact that they’re made right here in the USA instead of in China, which is where most masks that you’ll find online are manufactured. There’s nothing inherently wrong with masks made in China, of course, but plenty of people out there prefer to have a USA-made option. Masks that are made here in the USA are often more expensive than China-made masks, which is certainly understandable. Bluegrass masks cost just $1.80 each, however, making them the most affordable top-selling masks among BGR Deals readers.

As we said, there are plenty of good options out there if you prefer KN95 masks or if you’re just looking for some variety, including Powecom KN95 face masks and black AccuMed face masks. But you should also think about stocking up on Bluegrass masks while they’re back in stock.

