Air fryers are awesome, but they can also be quite expensive.

Today, Amazon is offering a deep discount that slashes the $96 Ultrean 4.2-quart Air Fryer to just $59.49.

If you want even more capacity, the $110 Ultrean 6-quart Air Fryer is on sale for $79.99 thanks to a special double discount.

Air frying isn’t just a fly-by-night trend, and there are a few different reasons that this is the case. The biggest reason is likely the health benefit tied to air frying. With an electric air fryer oven, you can cook up food that’s delicious and crispy, but you don’t need to use all the oil that you would put in a deep fryer or a skillet. The result is food that tastes great and feels crispy, but with less fat and other bad things that are tied to deep frying.

If there’s one downside to air fryers, it might be that they have become too popular. That means finding a good air fryer can be difficult because there are so many options out there. The good news is that we found a pair of deals today that will save you a ton of money on two extremely popular models, and prices start at just $59.49 for the top-rated Ultrean 4.2-quart Air Fryer.

The best-selling Ultrean 4.2-quart Air Fryer has a whopping 12,100+ 5-star ratings on Amazon, so you know it delivers on most or even all of its lofty claims. Owners have found that this air fryer works quickly and consistently, delivering delicious crispy food each and every time. It’s also wonderfully easy to use — set the time, set the temperature, and you’re done!

This wildly popular model retails for $96, which is a fair price for an air fryer this good. Grab one today on Amazon, however, and you’ll only pay $59.49! Or, if you’re looking for a bit more capacity and some additional bells and whistles, the $110 Ultrean 6-quart Air Fryer is on sale right now for only $79.99 thanks to an Amazon discount and an extra coupon you can clip.

