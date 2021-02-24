If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s one retailer out there that has the Sonos Beam on sale at a discount right now: Amazon.

You’ll pay $399 for the Beam soundbar anywhere else, but Amazon is offering the special Shadow Edition model for only $369.99.

The bad news is that this deal is almost sold out, so this is your last chance to take advantage of the only Sonos Beam soundbar sale on the internet right now.

I am a longtime Sonos user and I seriously can’t even imagine using any other wireless speaker system. Trust me, I’ve tried them all — it’s part of my job, after all. But nothing even comes close to offering the kind of sound quality, integration, variety, ease of use, and all-around user experience that Sonos offers. The problem, of course, is that Sonos speakers are priced out of reach for many people.

If you stop to really think about it, Sonos speakers are definitely not overpriced. I might argue that Sonos could actually be charging more for some of its speakers. The One SL is a steal at $179, for example, because it offers unrivaled sound quality for a speaker so compact. But if you want a Sonos soundbar, you’re going to need to spend at least $400… unless you pick up a Sonos Beam Wireless Soundbar Speaker Shadow Edition while it’s discounted at Amazon.

Today's Top Deal Amazon has Purell at the lowest price since the coronavirus pandemic first began List Price:$54.44 Price:$43.00 ($0.30 / Fl Oz) You Save:$11.44 (21%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Check out Sonos’s website and you’ll see the Sonos Beam soundbar available for $399. That same price tag can be seen at pretty much every other retailer right now as well. In fact, there’s only one site we can find anywhere that’s offering the Sonos Beam at a discount.

That’s right, we’re talking about Amazon, the king of deals.

The newly announced Sonos Beam Wireless Soundbar Speaker Shadow Edition is listed on Amazon at $389 even though it’s a $399 speaker. We’re not sure why Amazon’s MSRP is $10 lower than everywhere else, but we’re also not complaining. And right now, Amazon has an extra $30 discount available for a limited time that drops the price down to $369.99. That’s an awesome deal on this compact soundbar that packs huge sound!

You’ll need to move fast if you want to get in on the action though, because this deal is almost sold out. In fact, at the time of this writing, there were fewer than 15 left in stock. Definitely check it out before it’s too late!

Today's Top Deal Sonos Beam Wireless Soundbar Speaker Shadow Edition List Price:$378.88 Price:$369.99 You Save:$8.89 (2%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Here are the bullet points from Amazon’s product listing:

Brilliant sound for your TV

High definition sound

Smart, compact soundbar for your TV

Play everything that matters to you

Control it with your voice, remote, the Sonos app and more

Today's Top Deal Sonos Beam Wireless Soundbar Speaker Shadow Edition List Price:$378.88 Price:$369.99 You Save:$8.89 (2%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.