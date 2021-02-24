Netflix has shared its list of arrivals and departures for the month of March 2021.

The most notable additions to Netflix in March include Moxie, Waffles + Mochi, Yes Day, Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American, Rain Man, and The Dark Knight.

Rectify, Weeds, Silver Linings Playbook, and Taxi Driver are all leaving Netflix in March.

After a relatively slow March, Netflix is picking up the pace a bit with some interesting additions in March. The show that will likely draw the most attention is called Waffles + Mochi, which stars Michelle Obama and a bunch of puppets cooking foods from all over the world. We’re also getting Moxie, a coming-of-age comedy directed by none other than Amy Poehler. But personally, I just can’t wait to see Nate Bargatze’s latest standup special.

Check out all of the arrivals and departures on Netflix’s streaming service for March 2021 below:

Streaming March 1st

Batman Begins (2005)

Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Blanche Gardin: Bonne Nuit Blanche (2021)

Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)

Dances with Wolves (1990)

DC Super Hero Girls: Season 1

I Am Legend (2007)

Invictus (2009)

Jason X (2001)

Killing Gunther (2017)

LEGO Marvel Spider-Man: Vexed by Venom (2019)

Nights in Rodanthe (2008)

Power Rangers Beast Morphers: S2

Rain Man (1988)

Step Up: Revolution (2012)

Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny (2006)

The Dark Knight (2008)

The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)

Training Day (2001)

Two Weeks Notice (2002)

Year One (2009)

Streaming March 2nd

Black or White (2014)

Word Party: Season 5 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Streaming March 3rd

Moxie — NETFLIX FILM

Murder Among the Mormons — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Parker (2013)

Safe Haven (2013)

Streaming March 4th

Pacific Rim: The Black — NETFLIX ANIME

Streaming March 5th

Streaming March 8th

Bombay Begums — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇮🇳

Bombay Rose — NETFLIX FILM 🇫🇷

Streaming March 9th

Streaming March 10th

Streaming March 11th

The Block Island Sound (2020)

Coven of Sisters — NETFLIX FILM 🇪🇸

Streaming March 12th

Streaming March 14th

Audrey (2020)

Streaming March 15th

Bakugan: Armored Alliance

The BFG (2016)

The Last Blockbuster (2020)

The Lost Pirate Kingdom — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Zero Chill — NETFLIX FAMILY 🇬🇧

Streaming March 16th

Streaming March 17th

Streaming March 18th

B: The Beginning Succession — NETFLIX ANIME 🇯🇵

Cabras da Peste — NETFLIX FILM 🇧🇷

Deadly Illusions (2021)

The Fluffy Movie (2014)

Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Skylines (2020)

Streaming March 19th

Streaming March 20th

Jiu Jitsu (2020)

Streaming March 22nd

Navillera — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇰🇷

Philomena (2013)

Streaming March 23rd

Loyiso Gola: Unlearning — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL 🇿🇦

Streaming March 24th

Seaspiracy — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Who Killed Sara? — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇲🇽

Streaming March 25th

Caught by a Wave — NETFLIX FILM 🇮🇹

DOTA: Dragon’s Blood — NETFLIX ANIME

Millennials: Season 3

Secret Magic Control Agency — NETFLIX FAMILY 🇷🇺

Streaming March 26th

A Week Away — NETFLIX FILM ( Trailer )

Bad Trip — NETFLIX FILM

Big Time Rush: Seasons 1-4

Croupier (1998)

The Irregulars — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇬🇧

Magic for Humans by Mago Pop — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Nailed It!: Double Trouble — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming March 29th

Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom (2013)

Rainbow High: Season 1

Streaming March 30th

7 Yards: The Chris Norton Story (2020)

Octonauts & the Ring of Fire — NETFLIX FAMILY 🇬🇧

Streaming March 31st

At Eternity’s Gate (2018)

Haunted: Latin America — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Coming Soon

Keep reading for the full list of movies, shows, and specials being removed from Netflix next month. You can also watch a short video featuring some of the highlights coming to the service in March below:

Leaving March 3rd

Rectify: Seasons 1-4

Leaving March 7th

Hunter X Hunter (2011): Seasons 1-3

Leaving March 8th

Apollo 18 (2011)

The Young Offenders (2016)

Leaving March 9th

November Criminals (2017)

The Boss’s Daughter (2015)

Leaving March 10th

Last Ferry (2019)

Summer Night (2019)

Leaving March 13th

Spring Breakers (2012)

The Outsider (2019)

Leaving March 14th

Aftermath (2017)

Marvel & ESPN Films Present: 1 of 1: Genesis

The Assignment (2016)

The Student (2017)

Leaving March 15th

Chicken Little (2005)

Leaving March 16th

Deep Undercover: Collections 1-3

Love Dot Com: The Social Experiment (2019)

Silver Linings Playbook (2012)

Leaving March 17th

All About Nina (2018)

Come and Find Me (2016)

Leaving March 20th

Conor McGregor: Notorious (2017)

Leaving March 22nd

Agatha and the Truth of Murder (2018)

I Don’t Know How She Does It (2011)

Leaving March 24th

USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage (2016)

Leaving March 25th

Blood Father (2016)

The Hurricane Heist (2018)

Leaving March 26th

Ghost Rider (2007)

Leaving March 27th

Domino (2019)

Leaving March 30th

Extras: Seasons 1-2

Killing Them Softly (2012)

London Spy: Season 1

The House That Made Me: Seasons 1-3

Leaving March 31st

Arthur (2011)

Chappaquiddick (2017)

Enter the Dragon (1973)

God’s Not Dead (2014)

Hedgehogs (2016)

Inception (2010)

Killer Klowns from Outer Space (1988)

Kung Fu Hustle (2004)

Molly’s Game (2017)

Money Talks (1997)

School Daze (1988)

Secret in Their Eyes (2015)

Sex and the City: The Movie (2008)

Sex and the City 2 (2010)

Sinister Circle (2017)

Skin Wars: Seasons 1-3

Taxi Driver (1976)

The Bye Bye Man (2017)

The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012)

The Prince & Me (2004)

Weeds: Seasons 1-7

That’s everything you need to know about Netflix in March. As always, we’ll be back on Sunday with weekly lists of all the arrivals and departures, so you don’t have to scroll through this post for the whole month.

