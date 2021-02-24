By Jacob Siegal
February 24th, 2021 at 1:19 PM
  • Netflix has shared its list of arrivals and departures for the month of March 2021.
  • The most notable additions to Netflix in March include Moxie, Waffles + Mochi, Yes Day, Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American, Rain Man, and The Dark Knight.
  • Rectify, Weeds, Silver Linings Playbook, and Taxi Driver are all leaving Netflix in March.

After a relatively slow March, Netflix is picking up the pace a bit with some interesting additions in March. The show that will likely draw the most attention is called Waffles + Mochi, which stars Michelle Obama and a bunch of puppets cooking foods from all over the world. We’re also getting Moxie, a coming-of-age comedy directed by none other than Amy Poehler. But personally, I just can’t wait to see Nate Bargatze’s latest standup special.

Check out all of the arrivals and departures on Netflix’s streaming service for March 2021 below:

Streaming March 1st

  • Batman Begins (2005)
  • Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
  • Blanche Gardin: Bonne Nuit Blanche (2021)
  • Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)
  • Dances with Wolves (1990)
  • DC Super Hero Girls: Season 1
  • I Am Legend (2007)
  • Invictus (2009)
  • Jason X (2001)
  • Killing Gunther (2017)
  • LEGO Marvel Spider-Man: Vexed by Venom (2019)
  • Nights in Rodanthe (2008)
  • Power Rangers Beast Morphers: S2
  • Rain Man (1988)
  • Step Up: Revolution (2012)
  • Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny (2006)
  • The Dark Knight (2008)
  • The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)
  • Training Day (2001)
  • Two Weeks Notice (2002)
  • Year One (2009)

Streaming March 2nd

Streaming March 3rd

Streaming March 4th

Streaming March 5th

Streaming March 8th

Streaming March 9th

Streaming March 10th

Streaming March 11th

Streaming March 12th

Streaming March 14th

  • Audrey (2020)

Streaming March 15th

Streaming March 16th

Streaming March 17th

Streaming March 18th

Streaming March 19th

Streaming March 20th

  • Jiu Jitsu (2020)

Streaming March 22nd

  • Navillera NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇰🇷
  • Philomena (2013)

Streaming March 23rd

Streaming March 24th

Streaming March 25th

Streaming March 26th

  • A Week AwayNETFLIX FILM (Trailer)
  • Bad Trip NETFLIX FILM
  • Big Time Rush: Seasons 1-4
  • Croupier (1998)
  • The Irregulars — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇬🇧
  • Magic for Humans by Mago Pop NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Nailed It!: Double Trouble NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming March 29th

  • Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom (2013)
  • Rainbow High: Season 1

Streaming March 30th

  • 7 Yards: The Chris Norton Story (2020)
  • Octonauts & the Ring of Fire NETFLIX FAMILY 🇬🇧

Streaming March 31st

  • At Eternity’s Gate (2018)
  • Haunted: Latin America NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Coming Soon

Keep reading for the full list of movies, shows, and specials being removed from Netflix next month. You can also watch a short video featuring some of the highlights coming to the service in March below:

Leaving March 3rd

  • Rectify: Seasons 1-4

Leaving March 7th

  • Hunter X Hunter (2011): Seasons 1-3

Leaving March 8th

  • Apollo 18 (2011)
  • The Young Offenders (2016)

Leaving March 9th

  • November Criminals (2017)
  • The Boss’s Daughter (2015)

Leaving March 10th

  • Last Ferry (2019)
  • Summer Night (2019)

Leaving March 13th

  • Spring Breakers (2012)
  • The Outsider (2019)

Leaving March 14th

  • Aftermath (2017)
  • Marvel & ESPN Films Present: 1 of 1: Genesis
  • The Assignment (2016)
  • The Student (2017)

Leaving March 15th

  • Chicken Little (2005)

Leaving March 16th

  • Deep Undercover: Collections 1-3
  • Love Dot Com: The Social Experiment (2019)
  • Silver Linings Playbook (2012)

Leaving March 17th

  • All About Nina (2018)
  • Come and Find Me (2016)

Leaving March 20th

  • Conor McGregor: Notorious (2017)

Leaving March 22nd

  • Agatha and the Truth of Murder (2018)
  • I Don’t Know How She Does It (2011)

Leaving March 24th

  • USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage (2016)

Leaving March 25th

  • Blood Father (2016)
  • The Hurricane Heist (2018)

Leaving March 26th

  • Ghost Rider (2007)

Leaving March 27th

  • Domino (2019)

Leaving March 30th

  • Extras: Seasons 1-2
  • Killing Them Softly (2012)
  • London Spy: Season 1
  • The House That Made Me: Seasons 1-3

Leaving March 31st

  • Arthur (2011)
  • Chappaquiddick (2017)
  • Enter the Dragon (1973)
  • God’s Not Dead (2014)
  • Hedgehogs (2016)
  • Inception (2010)
  • Killer Klowns from Outer Space (1988)
  • Kung Fu Hustle (2004)
  • Molly’s Game (2017)
  • Money Talks (1997)
  • School Daze (1988)
  • Secret in Their Eyes (2015)
  • Sex and the City: The Movie (2008)
  • Sex and the City 2 (2010)
  • Sinister Circle (2017)
  • Skin Wars: Seasons 1-3
  • Taxi Driver (1976)
  • The Bye Bye Man (2017)
  • The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012)
  • The Prince & Me (2004)
  • Weeds: Seasons 1-7

That’s everything you need to know about Netflix in March. As always, we’ll be back on Sunday with weekly lists of all the arrivals and departures, so you don’t have to scroll through this post for the whole month.

