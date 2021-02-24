- Netflix has shared its list of arrivals and departures for the month of March 2021.
- The most notable additions to Netflix in March include Moxie, Waffles + Mochi, Yes Day, Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American, Rain Man, and The Dark Knight.
- Rectify, Weeds, Silver Linings Playbook, and Taxi Driver are all leaving Netflix in March.
After a relatively slow March, Netflix is picking up the pace a bit with some interesting additions in March. The show that will likely draw the most attention is called Waffles + Mochi, which stars Michelle Obama and a bunch of puppets cooking foods from all over the world. We’re also getting Moxie, a coming-of-age comedy directed by none other than Amy Poehler. But personally, I just can’t wait to see Nate Bargatze’s latest standup special.
Check out all of the arrivals and departures on Netflix’s streaming service for March 2021 below:
Streaming March 1st
- Batman Begins (2005)
- Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Blanche Gardin: Bonne Nuit Blanche (2021)
- Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)
- Dances with Wolves (1990)
- DC Super Hero Girls: Season 1
- I Am Legend (2007)
- Invictus (2009)
- Jason X (2001)
- Killing Gunther (2017)
- LEGO Marvel Spider-Man: Vexed by Venom (2019)
- Nights in Rodanthe (2008)
- Power Rangers Beast Morphers: S2
- Rain Man (1988)
- Step Up: Revolution (2012)
- Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny (2006)
- The Dark Knight (2008)
- The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)
- Training Day (2001)
- Two Weeks Notice (2002)
- Year One (2009)
Streaming March 2nd
- Black or White (2014)
- Word Party: Season 5 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming March 3rd
- Moxie — NETFLIX FILM
- Murder Among the Mormons — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Parker (2013)
- Safe Haven (2013)
Streaming March 4th
- Pacific Rim: The Black — NETFLIX ANIME
Streaming March 5th
- City of Ghosts — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Dogwashers — NETFLIX FILM 🇨🇴
- Nevenka: Breaking the Silence — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇪🇸
- Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY 🇯🇵
- Sentinelle — NETFLIX FILM 🇫🇷
Streaming March 8th
- Bombay Begums — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇮🇳
- Bombay Rose — NETFLIX FILM 🇫🇷
Streaming March 9th
- The Houseboat — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇩🇪
- StarBeam: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY 🇨🇦
Streaming March 10th
- Dealer — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇫🇷
- Last Chance U: Basketball — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Marriage or Mortgage — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming March 11th
- The Block Island Sound (2020)
- Coven of Sisters — NETFLIX FILM 🇪🇸
Streaming March 12th
- Love Alarm: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇰🇷
- The One — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇬🇧
- Paper Lives — NETFLIX FILM 🇹🇷
- Paradise PD: Part 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- YES DAY — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming March 14th
- Audrey (2020)
Streaming March 15th
- Bakugan: Armored Alliance
- The BFG (2016)
- The Last Blockbuster (2020)
- The Lost Pirate Kingdom — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Zero Chill — NETFLIX FAMILY 🇬🇧
Streaming March 16th
- RebellComedy: Straight Outta the Zoo — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL 🇩🇪
- Savages (2012)
- Waffles + Mochi — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming March 17th
- Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Under Suspicion: Uncovering the Wesphael Case — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇧🇪
Streaming March 18th
- B: The Beginning Succession — NETFLIX ANIME 🇯🇵
- Cabras da Peste — NETFLIX FILM 🇧🇷
- Deadly Illusions (2021)
- The Fluffy Movie (2014)
- Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
- Skylines (2020)
Streaming March 19th
- Alien TV: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY 🇨🇦
- Country Comfort — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Sky Rojo — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇪🇸
Streaming March 20th
- Jiu Jitsu (2020)
Streaming March 22nd
- Navillera — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇰🇷
- Philomena (2013)
Streaming March 23rd
- Loyiso Gola: Unlearning — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL 🇿🇦
Streaming March 24th
- Seaspiracy — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Who Killed Sara? — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇲🇽
Streaming March 25th
- Caught by a Wave — NETFLIX FILM 🇮🇹
- DOTA: Dragon’s Blood — NETFLIX ANIME
- Millennials: Season 3
- Secret Magic Control Agency — NETFLIX FAMILY 🇷🇺
Streaming March 26th
- A Week Away — NETFLIX FILM (Trailer)
- Bad Trip — NETFLIX FILM
- Big Time Rush: Seasons 1-4
- Croupier (1998)
- The Irregulars — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇬🇧
- Magic for Humans by Mago Pop — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Nailed It!: Double Trouble — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming March 29th
- Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom (2013)
- Rainbow High: Season 1
Streaming March 30th
- 7 Yards: The Chris Norton Story (2020)
- Octonauts & the Ring of Fire — NETFLIX FAMILY 🇬🇧
Streaming March 31st
- At Eternity’s Gate (2018)
- Haunted: Latin America — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Coming Soon
- Abla Fahita: Drama Queen — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇪🇬
- ARASHI’s Diary Voyage ep24 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇯🇵
- The Yin Yang Master — NETFLIX FILM 🇨🇳
Keep reading for the full list of movies, shows, and specials being removed from Netflix next month. You can also watch a short video featuring some of the highlights coming to the service in March below:
Leaving March 3rd
- Rectify: Seasons 1-4
Leaving March 7th
- Hunter X Hunter (2011): Seasons 1-3
Leaving March 8th
- Apollo 18 (2011)
- The Young Offenders (2016)
Leaving March 9th
- November Criminals (2017)
- The Boss’s Daughter (2015)
Leaving March 10th
- Last Ferry (2019)
- Summer Night (2019)
Leaving March 13th
- Spring Breakers (2012)
- The Outsider (2019)
Leaving March 14th
- Aftermath (2017)
- Marvel & ESPN Films Present: 1 of 1: Genesis
- The Assignment (2016)
- The Student (2017)
Leaving March 15th
- Chicken Little (2005)
Leaving March 16th
- Deep Undercover: Collections 1-3
- Love Dot Com: The Social Experiment (2019)
- Silver Linings Playbook (2012)
Leaving March 17th
- All About Nina (2018)
- Come and Find Me (2016)
Leaving March 20th
- Conor McGregor: Notorious (2017)
Leaving March 22nd
- Agatha and the Truth of Murder (2018)
- I Don’t Know How She Does It (2011)
Leaving March 24th
- USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage (2016)
Leaving March 25th
- Blood Father (2016)
- The Hurricane Heist (2018)
Leaving March 26th
- Ghost Rider (2007)
Leaving March 27th
- Domino (2019)
Leaving March 30th
- Extras: Seasons 1-2
- Killing Them Softly (2012)
- London Spy: Season 1
- The House That Made Me: Seasons 1-3
Leaving March 31st
- Arthur (2011)
- Chappaquiddick (2017)
- Enter the Dragon (1973)
- God’s Not Dead (2014)
- Hedgehogs (2016)
- Inception (2010)
- Killer Klowns from Outer Space (1988)
- Kung Fu Hustle (2004)
- Molly’s Game (2017)
- Money Talks (1997)
- School Daze (1988)
- Secret in Their Eyes (2015)
- Sex and the City: The Movie (2008)
- Sex and the City 2 (2010)
- Sinister Circle (2017)
- Skin Wars: Seasons 1-3
- Taxi Driver (1976)
- The Bye Bye Man (2017)
- The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012)
- The Prince & Me (2004)
- Weeds: Seasons 1-7
That’s everything you need to know about Netflix in March. As always, we’ll be back on Sunday with weekly lists of all the arrivals and departures, so you don’t have to scroll through this post for the whole month.
