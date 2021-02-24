Samsung just launched a new 100-day “Buy and Try” promo for the Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Z Fold 2 foldable phones.

Buyers can try either device for more than three months before deciding whether to keep the handset.

Several additional promotions can lower the entry price for both devices. The 100-day trial promo expires on April 1st.

Foldable phones are getting better and better with each new generation, but they’re not quite where we’d want them to be. The price remains prohibitive, and there’s always the worry that foldable phones might not handle accidents with grace. But foldable phones are part of the future, and Samsung’s move signals that foldable phones will play a big role in its smartphone strategy going forward. Samsung has just announced a program that’s too good to pass up if you qualify. You need to be interested in foldable phones and ready to pay the price tag of the Galaxy Z Flip or Galaxy Z Fold 2. You also need to make up your mind by April 1st. If you’ve checked all those boxes, then you’ll be able to try the foldable version of your choice for 100 days, which is the best offer available for essentially test driving an exciting phone you don’t intend to keep.

Samsung is practically extending the return period from 15 days to 100 days, which isn’t something you’ll get when buying other mobile devices, whether they’re made from Samsung or someone else. You’ll be able to try the foldable phone of your choice for more than three months before deciding on whether to keep it or getting a traditional phone instead.

Samsung is taking a big risk here, but the upside is that more people will get to use the Flips and the Folds, and some of them might convert to actual users. The Galaxy Z Flip sells for $1,199.99, while the Z Fold 2 starts at $1,999.99. Samsung’s promo will help it move more stock even before other companies start launching new devices, including new foldable handsets. It’s usually in February and March that Android vendors launch new devices for the first half of the year. Samsung beat everyone to the punch with its mid-January Galaxy S21 announcement.

The new “Buy and Try” program is only available on Samsung.com, and you have until April 1st to take advantage of the offer. Samsung offers up to $550 instant trade-in for the offer as well as $200 instant credit for accessories. This would make it even easier to pay for these expensive foldables should you decide to keep them, as long as you’re willing to trade-in your. The trade-in credit goes up to $600 if you’re switching from certain versions of the iPhone.

Additional savings might be available depending on the type of buyer — employer discount, students, government, military, and public safety. Before you decide whether to test this unique 100-day “Buy and Try” foldables program, make sure you read all of Samsung’s documentation. Terms and conditions will apply, as with any program, and you’ll have to ensure the device isn’t damaged during the trial program to get the full amount you paid for the phone back.