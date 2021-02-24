If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Moving, floating, and swimming in the water is an ideal day for many during the summer months. Enjoying the outdoor lake, ocean, pool, river, or any other body of water that you can be out on or near is peak outdoor activity time. There’s so much you can do, ranging from extreme sports like waterskiing, wakeboarding, or surfing to just simply sitting in a tube and lounging. If you know how to swim, you know how fun it can be to be outside in the water. Even if you aren’t a strong swimmer, there are ways to enjoy your time outdoors. A way to wade in the water and feel safe is by using a bodyboard. Also known as a boogie board, these help you prop yourself up and coast on waves, especially in the ocean. They are also great ways to expand your swimming abilities. If you’re in the market for a piece of equipment that will better your time on the water, we advise you to first look at a boat. If you can’t afford a boat, check out any of these five bodyboards we’ve handpicked below.

Anyone can use it

Image source: Amazon

Take advantage of every wave on the Bo-Toys Body Board. This feature an EPS core and heat lamination technology that offers impact stability and durability for your first ride and the many that will follow. It is lightweight but rigid. You’ll be able to enjoy more maneuverability with increased speeds and strength. This comes in either 33″ or 41″, so it’s great for both kids and adults. Made from high density polyethylene, this features super slick bottoms with channels and a crescent tail. It has a compact feeling and is water-resistant for all kinds of waves. The 60/40 rails allow for more control in the water and skill. It includes a professional quality leash with a wristband to keep the board nearby.

Key Features:

Made from high density polyethylene

EPS core and heat lamination

Comes in either 33″ or 41″

Bo-Toys Body Board Lightweight with EPS Core (RED, 33-INCH) Price:$44.95

Find one that fits you

Image source: Amazon

There’s a size for all riders when they use the GYN Trade Heat Sealed Legendary Pro X Body Board. This is heat sealed, not glued, for a longer-lasting construction. This bonds the layers together for a stiffer feel. The hard and slick bottom makes it a smoother ride. The leash is detachable if you don’t need it. It comes in five different sizes, so you can get one that is 33″, 37″, 41″, 42″, or 45″ in length. You’ll be able to grab one that suits your height. This model features a crescent tail for wave riding. It comes in nine different color patterns or designs.

Key Features:

Hard and slick bottom

Five different sizes and nine color options

Detachable leash

GYN Trade Heat Sealed Legendary Pro X Bodyboard Hard Slick Printed (US Flag, 42'') Price:$47.99

Barely feel the waves

Image source: Amazon

When you’re kicking your legs to catch the wave, you want it to be a smooth ride, which is why the Goplus Body Board makes a lot of sense. This has an EPS core that is weather-resistant as well as shock absorbing, so you won’t feel every little bump and turn as you’re riding. It being waterproof also will help you in the water. It comes in 33″, 37″, or 41″ models and has a strong buoyancy and is lightweight. This won’t fade or deform over time, so you can use it for the long haul. It comes with a leash and a wrist rope that allows you to adjust the tightness for maximum comfort. This features 60/40 rails, rear channels, and a crescent tail.

Key Features:

Shock absorbing design

Comes in three sizess

Won’t fade or deform over time

Goplus Super Bodyboard Body Board EPS Core, IXPE Deck, HDPE Slick Bottom with Leash Price:$42.99

Get one for a buddy

Image source: Amazon

Enjoy two boards for your home when you pick up the Wavestorm 40″ Bodyboard 2-Pack. This comes with two soft foam construction bodyboards. Each of them have a strong EPS core and an engineered contour deck. The bottom is slick for speed, allowing you to really chase the waves. There is a pre-installed leash plug with a removable wrist strap and leash. It comes in multiple colors for you to enjoy.

Key Features:

Slick for speed

Pre-installed leash plug

Strong EPS core

Wavestorm 40" Bodyboard 2-Pack, ( Assorted Color) Price:$64.36

Don’t lose anything

Image source: Amazon

The BPS Storm Bodyboard has you covered on the water. That’s because it has a coiled bodyboard leash and a set of fin tethers to make sure you don’t lose your swim fins. The HDPE slick bottom intensifies your ride for more performance. The resistance-free riding is made possible by the durable construction. You can get a 33″, 37″, or 41″ board and it is offered in seven different colors.

Key Features:

Resistance-free riding

33″, 37″, or 41″ option

Coiled bodyboard leash and set of fin tethers

BPS 33" Bodyboard Pack with HDPE Slick Bottom - Enhanced Speed and Maneuverability with HDPE fo… Price:$49.99