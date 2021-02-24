If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

You’re scanning the table and trying see the best angle to possibly shoot. You’re thinking of attempting a combo shot or another one that would require a bridge stick. Your opponent isn’t even paying attention, as they think they have this game one. You see the shot for yourself that, if you hit it, will open up the table and let you make a run. You line up behind the cue ball and are ready to strike. As you wind up, your hand slips and you mishit. If you haven’t figured out by now, this is a real pool or billiards scenario. But it could’ve been avoided if you have a billiard glove. A glove on your hand that is down near the tip of the cue will help it stay in place as you’re recoiling and set to hit. This will minimize your wayward shots and help you stay in control. If you’ve never played pool with a glove on, you should consider taking a look at any of the five we’ve highlighted below to give yourself an advantage. Check out our findings.

Set yourself up with some great value

You’ll be able to pick out a great color and fit for your Anser M050912 Man Woman Elastic Lycra 3 Fingers Show Glove for Billiard Shooters. This one glove will fit people who are either left-handed or right-handed, as you can wear it one way or flip it inside out to wear it another way. It is made from high quality Lycra that is breathable and stretchy. It comes in medium, large, or x-large as well as in seven different colors and patterns. The middle finger of either hand is exposed while the thumb and index finger are closed. There is a Velcro wrist strap that allows you to adjust it more comfortably. This is a cost-effective option for any level of pool player.

Key Features:

One glove for right- or left-handed users

Made from high quality Lycra

Offered in different colors and patterns

Outfit your entire setup

Looking for a number of gloves for all of the players? Then check out the CUESOUL 10pcs/Set 3 Finger Billiards Gloves Pool Cue Gloves. You will get 10 of them in a package and one size fits men and women who wear them on either their left or right hand. They are elastic at the wrist for a good fit. The cloth is breathable, flexible, and durable, so it’ll be comfortable while you wear it. There are four different colors you can pick from, so you and your guests can enjoy black, red, green, or blue.

Key Features:

Elastic at the wrist

Come in a pack of 10

Offered in four different colors

For a proper fit for anyone

The Scott Edward 10pcs/Set 3 Finger Billiard Gloves will fit just about anyone. These are made of Lycra fabric that is stretchy and comfortable, so these gloves can be worn by men or women. You’ll receive 10 of them in a pack, just like the previous option. These don’t close any fingers off, so even though it is over your middle, index, and thumb, the tips are exposed. It comes in four different colors: black, blue, grey, and red.

Key Features:

Stretchy and comfortable

Unisex fit

Pack of 10

Size it perfectly

The term “fits like a glove” is perfect for the KAMUI Billiard Glove. That’s because this is offered in many different sizes, so each user can find their perfect fit. You can choose between x-small, small, medium, large, x-large, and xx-large. This is meant to fit on the left hand for right-handed users. Your hand will dry faster with this glove on and it comes in four colors to better fit your style.

Key Features:

Choose between six different sizes

Fits on the left hand

Four color options

Keep your hand dry

The Roaming Quick-Dry Breathable Billiard Pool Gloves are made so a sweaty palm won’t affect your shot. Made from Lycra spandex, these have breathable mesh that dries quickly, so you’ll be clear as you’re ready to hit. It is skin-friendly and features a non-slip heel pad on the palm to keep your hand stable. This also has a Velcro strap on the wrist for more adjusting. It comes in either a small/medium or a large/x-large sizing. You can find an option for both a left- or right-handed player.

Key Features:

Skin-friendly

Non-slip heel pad

Breathable mesh

