If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Black AccuMed face masks, the MyQ smart garage door opener, Apple’s AirPods Pro, and more best-sellers all have great discounts today at Amazon.

On top of all those great deals that are available to everyone, however, there’s also a special Amazon department that’s full of special deals you might not know about.

The “Just for Prime” page is hidden deep on Amazon’s site, and it’s packed full of exclusive discounts that only Prime members can unlock.

Tons of best-selling items are back in stock and back on sale at discounts right now at Amazon. Examples include Black AccuMed face masks, which now cost about half what Amazon was charging this past summer, and Powecom KN95 masks, which are now priced much lower than the $45 retail price we saw around this time last year.

Those are the #1 and #2 best-selling face masks among BGR Deals readers, so it’s not exactly a mystery why they’re always going out of stock. Purell hand sanitizer pump bottles are also popular now that Amazon has the lowest price we’ve seen since 2019, and Purell 1oz travel bottles sold directly by Amazon are finally available once again. Our readers have been loading up on all those must-have essentials, but there are other popular sales we’ve covered this week like Apple’s AirPods Pro on sale and best-selling TP-Link Kasa smart plugs for just $6.75 each. Those are incredible deals and they’re available to anyone who wants to get in on the action, but there are also some special deals that can only be enjoyed by a select group of people: Amazon Prime subscribers.

Today's Top Deal FDA EUA-authorized KN95 masks are priced so low at Amazon, you won't believe it! Price:$21.60 ($2.16 / Count) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

You should definitely check out this hard-to-find page on Amazon: Just for Prime. It’s packed with exclusive deals available only to Amazon Prime members, and it’s updated constantly with new deals and discounts. There are always dozens or even hundreds of great sales hiding in this hidden section of Amazon’s site, and we’ve picked 10 great ones that we’re going to highlight in this roundup.

SoundPEATS TrueFree Plus true wireless earbuds

[True Wireless & Bluetooth 5.0] – Adopt professional Bluetooth 5.0 chipset with high resolution decoder built-in and advanced audio coding technology to deliver extraordinary Hi-fi sound with low latency.

[Auto Pairing & On-ear Control] – Auto power on and enter pairing mode right after out of charging case. User-friendly on-ear button on each side supports play/pause, switching tracks and handling phone calls easily.

[Monaural & Binaural Calls] – Built-in microphones in both earbuds for you to enjoy hands-free calls and voice assistant with single or both earbuds as prefer. Voice comes from both earbuds in stereo mode.

SoundPEATS True Wireless Earbuds 5.0 Bluetooth Headphones in-Ear Stereo Wireless Earphones with… List Price:$29.99 Price:$22.94 You Save:$7.05 (24%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

SUMITU Bed Pillows for Sleeping

NEVER GOES FLAT: No-shift construction and Germany imported fiber filling offer great support for head and neck so it can keep your head will never sink right down to the mattress, waking up with no more neck pain and headaches.

GET A GOOD NIGHT: SUMITU pillows are made from allergy proof fabric and stuffed with hypoallergenic fiber fill which offers complete barrier protection against dust, pollen, pet dander and other household allergens. They are the perfect choice for those suffering from asthma, allergies, and other respiratory issues.

SUMITU Bed Pillows for Sleeping 2 Pack King Size 20 x 36 Inches, Hypoallergenic Pillow for Side… List Price:$44.99 Price:$39.99 You Save:$5.00 (11%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Classic Luxury Cotton Washcloths

WRAP YOURSELF IN BLISSFUL LUXURY – At the end of a long day, or at the start of a new one, you deserve a little luxury. Transform your home into a sanctuary and your bathroom into a mini spa with the help of White Classic deliciously soft, comfy elegant Light Blue Washcloths.

HOTEL & SPA WASH CLOTH – 100% Combed Cotton Washcloths you find in Hotels and Spas, Soft, durable, lightweight, and highly absorbent light blue washcloths. It is more absorbent then any Turkish Cotton Face Towel. These wash clothes for face are generously sized at 13 x 13 inches great for multipurpose.

White Classic Luxury Cotton Washcloths - Large Hotel Spa Bathroom Face Towel | 12 Pack | Light… List Price:$19.99 Price:$17.99 You Save:$2.00 (10%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

iMartine Robot Vacuum Cleaner

【UPGRADED 2000PA STRONG SUCTION】: New iMartine robot vacuum equipped with super strong 2000Pa power suction, perfect to absorb dust, debris and dirt with better cleaning effect. maintaining quiet operation and a super-slim design (2.83”). Compare with other 2000Pa similar product, it has more powerful suction and slimmer size.

【ULTRA SLIM VACUUM ROBOT】: iMartine robotic vacuum is 2.7 inches slim, ultra-thin design helps it arriving narrow places, like under sofa, bed and cabinet etc. Anti-drop protection technology robot vacuum detects obstacles and stairs to avoid bumps and falls and go under furniture to help thoroughly clean your floors.

Robot Vacuum Cleaner, iMartine Robotic Vacuums Cleaner 2000Pa Strong Suction Automatic Self-Cha… List Price:$196.99 Price:$145.99 You Save:$51.00 (26%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

ORIA 142-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Set

【142 IN 1 Screwdriver Set】With 10 years disassembling electronic and repair guides data, our technicians re-engineered our 142 in 1 precision repair tool set, including all you will need for electronics repair, such as Phillips, pentalobe, torx, hex, slotted, triangle, square and other sizes, which will help you complete a number of projects, bringing a surprise to your life.

【120 CRV precision bit + 22 Other Repair Tools】Our torx screwdriver set comes with 120 different sizes bits and 22 other repair tools. The chrome vanadium head has a hardness of 55-60HRC, which are Designed and manufactured by AMIR and ORIA using highest quality materials and methods. Ideal for repairing most of smart phones, toys, laptops, computers, glasses, wrist watch, electronic digital products and other devices.

ORIA Precision Screwdriver Set (New Version) 142 in 1 with 120 Bits Mini Torx Screwdriver Set M… List Price:$22.99 Price:$20.69 You Save:$2.30 (10%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Zitahli Mens Wallet with Money Clip

𝐅𝐔𝐍𝐂𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐀𝐋 & 𝐒𝐋𝐈𝐌 – Zitahli’s Wallet can hold up to 12 cards and is still slim! The slim wallet being 3/8 inches thick, sized 4″ x 3″ with money clip is ideal for carrying business cards, credit and debit cards, bills etc.. The outside notch allows you to push out the cards easily.

𝐌𝐎𝐑𝐄 𝐃𝐔𝐑𝐀𝐁𝐋𝐄 & 𝐒𝐓𝐑𝐎𝐍𝐆𝐄𝐑 – Zitahli wallets are made from carefully selected, quality-tested microfiber leather that are assembled with the utmost precision for long-lasting durability.

Zitahli Minimalist Slim Bifold Front Pocket Wallet with Upgraded Money Clip for Men, RFID Block… List Price:$28.99 Price:$26.09 You Save:$2.90 (10%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Arteck 2.4G Wireless Keyboard Stainless Steel

Easy Setup: Simply insert the nano USB receiver into your computer and use the keyboard instantly.

Ergonomic design: Stainless steel material gives heavy duty feeling, low-profile keys offer quiet and comfortable typing.

6-Month Battery Life: Rechargeable lithium battery with an industry-high capacity lasts for 6 months with single charge (based on 2 hours non-stop use per day).

Arteck 2.4G Wireless Keyboard Stainless Steel Ultra Slim Full Size Keyboard with Numeric Keypad… List Price:$27.99 Price:$25.19 You Save:$2.80 (10%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

MiLESEEY 131Ft Laser Measure

【High Precision & Fast Measure】:MiLESEEY laser measure equiped with 2 bubble levels, which provides more accurate measurement results with an error as±1/16 inch, range ups to 131ft to meet your regular measuring need. Optical focusing lens can give accurate measurement as 0.5s, that can save your time and improve working efficiency.

【Multiple Measurement】:The Laser distance meter supports to measure distance, area,volume , length, continuous measurement, Pythagorean , method-three points;Automatic addition and subtraction; low battery indication; 20 groups data memory. It will meet your measurement needs in daily life and professional datas of measurement. Auto shut down after 180s without any operation to save power.

Laser Measure, MiLESEEY 131Ft Laser Measure Device wtih Backlit LCD Display Measure Distance, A… List Price:$19.99 Price:$17.99 You Save:$2.00 (10%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

SANAG Bluetooth 5.0 Dual Pairing Loud Wireless Mini Speaker

【HiFi Sound Quality】: The portable bluetooth speaker has shocking rich bass, large volume without voice break, 360° all around sound effect.Equipped with 10W high-quality speaker. Smooth and supple appearance gives you a great visual experience.High-frequency is transparent and bright sound, medium-frequency is clear and clean and low-frequency reaches pretty low but powerfull with a full sound. It offers a rich sound and an enhanced bass that goes far beyond its size.

【Bluetooth 5.0】: A new generation of Bluetooth 5.0 technology, transmitted by A2DP technology, has lower power consumption than Bluetooth 4.2 but with faster transmission,stronger anti-interference ability and more stable signal without any delay. This wireless speaker is compatible with multiple devices such as tablets, laptops, desktop computers, televisions and mobile phones.

Portable Bluetooth Speaker,SANAG Bluetooth 5.0 Dual Pairing Loud Wireless Mini Speaker, 360 Sur… List Price:$29.99 Price:$25.64 You Save:$4.35 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Star Projector Night Light

Multi-Pattern Change: Through rotating the head of star projector, you can enjoy many projection patterns.

Bending Freely: Adjust any project direction of interior car lights by bending freely design.

Powered by Many Devices: This car decorations night light include USB plug, so it can be powered by powered bank, car interior USB port, computer and plug with USB etc

Star Projector Night Light, Loyalsea Adjustable Romantic Galaxy Flexible Interior Car Lights, P… List Price:$8.99 Price:$7.88 You Save:$1.11 (12%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.