The final episodes of WandaVision will likely deliver a scene we’ve been anxiously awaiting ever since the character’s introduction.

It’s not even a real WandaVision spoiler: Wanda will be called the Scarlet Witch, her superhero name from the comics.

Marvel quietly confirmed that’s where we’re heading in episode 7 when it introduced one of the TV show’s villains.

Just two episodes remain in WandaVision, the Marvel adventure that turned out to be the first MCU TV show made for Disney+ and the first story to kick off Phase 4. The story has been advancing slowly over the course of the seven episodes that aired so far, with each installment bringing us closer to the finale. But we’re already in the final stages of the story, and some of our most pressing questions are finally being addressed. The action is starting to pick up as we get more answers, as the heroes and villains are about to face off against each other.

Episode 7 already confirmed one of the show’s villains, and it confirmed several leaks in the process. If it wasn’t clear by now, we’re in a scary thriller, not a comedy, and Wanda will soon have to come to terms with what’s been happening to her. Episode 7 is also the first episode where Marvel decided that a post-credits scene would be in order, which is another indication that we’re approaching the TV show’s climactic final moments. But episode 7 also contains a major WandaVision spoiler that’s been staring us in the face all along: Wanda is soon going to get her superhero name, which has eluded her all this time.

If you haven’t watched any WandaVision yet, you should know that some spoilers follow below.

We’ve always known Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) as, well, Wanda Maximoff in the MCU. Nobody refers to her as the Scarlet Witch, her superhero name in the comics. These superheroes do not use their super alter egos all that much when talking to each other, after all. Steve Rogers is probably the biggest exception, as many other characters call him Cap. So fans have been wondering for years when Wanda would finally be referred to as the Scarlet Witch.

WandaVision is the proper place to associate that superhero identity with Wanda, and we’ve suspected all along that Marvel will finally use that name in the show. It’s not an event as big as Steve Rogers’s Avengers, Assemble! line that we had to wait more than a decade to hear, but it’ll still be a great scene to have. Marvel has started teasing it in the show, and the studio practically confirmed it in episode 7.

A few weeks ago, Director Hayward asked a bizarre question about Wanda during a briefing. He wanted to know whether Wanda has an alias that she uses. That was certainly an unexpected thing to hear from a person who knows more about superheroes than anyone else. He is the director of SWORD, after all. That was Marvel teasing the audience that the Scarlet Witch moniker will show up in the series.

Then Marvel practically confirmed in episode 7 that we’d hear someone use that name at some point in the coming episodes. That confirmation is hiding in the best possible place, in plain sight where many people might ignore it.

Towards the end of the episode, Wanda finds herself wandering in Agnes’s basement, which turns out to be the creepy lair of a witch. And then Agnes (Kathryn Hahn) comes clean. She is responsible for the hex in the town. The show so far told us that Wanda thinks she’s in control most of the time. And she probably has a significant impact on Westview, considering how powerful she is.

But Marvel slipped in plenty of visuals to imply that the Scarlet Witch name reveal is imminent. Agatha’s magic is purple, and that color is present in all the scenes where she uses magic to control those around her, Wanda included. Just like Wanda’s magic has always been red in the MCU. There’s no reason to introduce these clues unless the two witches will face off at some point in the future.

The audience will have no problem identifying the superhero and the villain in a battle where they face off. We know Wanda is good, or mostly good, and Agatha is evil. But not everybody in the world will immediately recognize which is which. Some of them won’t know the identities of either woman — and let’s not forget that SWORD and the FBI aren’t even aware of Agnes yet. So they’ll likely refer to them by the colors of their powers. Wanda is red, and Agnes is purple. That’s why I think someone will call Wanda the “Scarlet Witch” before the show is over… we’ll just have to wait and see who gets the honor.

