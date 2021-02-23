If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Tired of having to deal with multiple chargers for all your various Apple gadgets? We found something on Amazon that you’re going to love.

It’s called the Hosaud 3 in 1 Fast Qi Wireless Charging Station and it’s on sale right now at an all-time low price thanks to a special Amazon coupon you can clip.

This cool accessory features a great design that can wirelessly charge your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch all at the same time.

Your iPhone can be charged using a Lightning cable or with a wireless charger. Then, your Apple Watch has a special proprietary wireless charging disc of its own, so there’s nothing else in your gadget arsenal that uses the same cable. On top of that, you’ve got AirPods that can also use a Lightning cable or a wireless charger if you have AirPods Pro or AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case. That’s a whole lot to deal with, and it doesn’t even include your iPad and all the other gadgets you have around the house. Wouldn’t it be nice if there was one wireless charging station that could handle all of your main devices?

The popular Hosaud 3 in 1 Fast Qi Wireless Charging Station could be just what the doctor ordered. Apple fans love it and you can see why if you check out some of the many 5-star reviews on Amazon.

Not only does the Hosaud model have great ratings on Amazon, it also has a terrific design. You’ll find a nice big area to wirelessly charge your iPhone plus a smaller spot next to that so you can charge your AirPods. Finally, there’s a stand that lets you pop in your Apple Watch’s wireless charging disc so you can kill all three birds with one stone.

On top of all that, it’s on sale right now at Amazon with a special coupon that cuts it to the lowest price ever!

Wireless Charger,3 in 1 Fast Qi Wireless Charging Station for AirPods,Wireless Charging Stand f… List Price:$22.68 Price:$18.68 You Save:$4.00 (18%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Here are the key details listed on Amazon’s product page:

【Loose Cable Burden】: the wireless charger will solve your insane wire problems, in which situation you need to find all the wires for all the devices while telling them apart correctly. It saves 2 cables and 2 chargers while charging your iPhone, iWatch, and AirPods at the same time, a wireless charging pad nicknamed as “desk and drawer organizer”.

【3 in 1 Convenience】: the wireless charging station can charge your iPhone, iWatch, and AirPods at the same time. It fits Apple Watch SE/6/5/4/3/2/1, Airpod 2/Pro, iPhone /12/11/11 Pro/11 Pro Max/Se/8/8 plus/XR/Xs Max/Xs/Se/10, Galaxy S20/S10/S9/S8, Note 10/9/8, Google Pixel 4/5, and all Qi-enabled Android and IOS Phones. (NOTE: 1. The wireless charger must work with QC 3.0 Adapter (NOT INCLUDED)! 2. ORIGINAL Apple Watch Magnetic Charger is required (NOT INCLUDED)!).

【Pick Up and Plop in an Instant】: the wireless charger for iPhone works best for people in office jobs, who need to get up from their desk and go somewhere at intervals. Instant one-hand operation to help to utilize best your fragmented time, to check your phones at nightstand without waking your companion, an Apple charger for safer driving without squeezing the sides to find cables.

【Automatically Power Off】: the Apple watch charger is much safer than charging cable for it can cut off power at fully charged when unguarded especially at night. Approved by CE and FCC along with certified quality, the iPhone wireless charger keeps your Phones away from overheat, overvoltage, or over-current. The charging environment keeps you away from electric shock from cable charging.

【Prolong Phone Lifespan】: Phone battery stays longer at a lower heat, at which point the Apple charging station with multiple venting cut-outs wins out traditional charging cable. No more constant plug and unplug to tear and wear charging port of your Phones, the wireless charger stand can save you at least $100 to repair a broken charger port . (We always provide 24 Months Warranty and and Life Time technical support)

