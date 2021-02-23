If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s true that key essentials like sleek black AccuMed masks and Purell hand sanitizer are the most popular products among our readers, but other things have been picking up steam as well.

Everyone needs power strips in their homes, and Amazon is running a big sale right now on best-selling Belkin surge protectors and other popular Belkin products.

Prices start at just $10.39 and our favorite Belkin power strip is on sale for only $19.99.

BGR Deals readers continue to swarm Amazon right now for key essentials. This shouldn’t really come as much of a surprise considering everything that’s going on right now across the country. Among our readers, sleek black AccuMed masks with earloops and with headbands are top sellers right now, and Amazon’s best-selling blue 3-ply face masks are down to just $0.32 each, so it’s a great time to stock up.

Essentials like these will obviously continue to be top-sellers for the foreseeable future since experts like Dr. Fauci say we’ll all need to continue to take precautions at least until the end of 2021. But there’s a big sale right now at Amazon on another type of essential product, and you should definitely check out these deals before they disappear.

It goes without saying that we all need high-quality surge protectors throughout our homes. Apart from allowing you to connect additional devices to each outlet, you’ll also protect all your gear in the event of a power surge. Anyone who has fried a TV or PC will tell you how crucial these simple little power strips are.

It obviously goes without saying that Belkin is one of the best in the business when it comes to surge protectors, and Amazon is running a great limited-time sale on some of the best models Belkin offers. On top of that, Amazon has thrown some popular Belkin cables into the mix, too. If you want to see all the different deals Amazon is offering right now on Belkin power strips, you can check them out right here:

Save Up to 25% on Belkin Surge Protectors, HDMI Cables, and More Price:$10.39 - $60.56 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

On the other hand, if you’d rather just skip right to the best of the best, our five favorite bargains are all laid out down below.

Belkin 8-Outlet Power Strip Surge Protector

8 outlet surge protector power strip with 6 feet/1.8 meter cord

Flat AC plug fits easily in tight spaces

Safeguards computers, appliances, home theater and office equipment from potentially damaging power surges

Belkin 8-Outlet Power Strip Surge Protector, Flat Plug, 6ft Cord - 3,550 Joules List Price:$24.99 Price:$19.99 You Save:$5.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Belkin 6-Outlet Commercial Power Strip

6-outlet surge protector with 2.5-foot cord, AC Plug Style: straight plug,Not a Flat Plug

Ideal solution for small home appliances, general household electronics, entry-level computers, printers, and ADSL modems

Provides complete protection from power surges, spikes, and AC contamination

Belkin 6-Outlet Commercial Power Strip Surge Protector with 2.5ft Cord, 555 Joules,White Price:$10.39 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Belkin 8-Outlet Pivot-Plug Power Strip

8 outlet surge protector power strip with 6 feet/1.8 meter cord

Convenient rotating outlets provide enhanced flexibility

Safeguards computers, appliances, home theater and office equipment from potentially damaging power surges

Belkin 8-Outlet Pivot-Plug Power Strip Surge Protector, 6ft Cord (2,160 Joules) List Price:$34.99 Price:$29.99 You Save:$5.00 (14%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Belkin 12-Outlet Advanced Power Strip

The advanced surge protector is perfect for the home office or professional workstation

Advanced surge protector safeguards your personal computer

4000 Joule energy rating provides superior power protection

Belkin 12-Outlet Advanced Power Strip Surge Protector, 8ft Cord and Ethernet, Cable, Satellite,… List Price:$34.99 Price:$33.21 You Save:$1.78 (5%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Belkin Digital AV Adapter

The Belkin Difference: Pioneer in technology and innovation for over 35 years

Multiport adapter connects your laptop to any HDMI display or projector at work or at home

Equipped with USB-C, HDMI, and Mini DisplayPort inputs – HDMI output (power via USB-A)

Belkin Digital AV Adapter – Multiport to HDMI Display Adapter (Connects Laptop to Any Display… List Price:$89.99 Price:$60.56 You Save:$29.43 (33%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

