Amazon has a nice big $41 discount that drops the popular $140 8-quart Instant Pot Duo to $99.



If you’re looking to spend even less and you don’t need quite that much capacity, however, there’s another awesome Instant Pot deal you should check out.

Amazon’s #1 best-selling multi-use cooker is the Instant Pots Duo Mini, and right now it’s on sale for only $59.99.

In most instances, it can be difficult to say exactly which is the most popular brand in a competitive market. Take smartphones, for example. Is Samsung #1? Is it Apple? Do they switch back and forth in the #1 and #2 spots? It’s far too difficult to say for certain, and market research companies don’t even agree half the time. If you turn your attention to the kitchen, however, pretty much everyone knows which brand is #1 when it comes to the popular multi-use electric pressure cooker market. It’s Instant Pot, of course, and Amazon is running a few deals right now on Instant Pots that you’re definitely going to want to check out.

First and foremost, Instant’s beloved $140 8-quart Instant Pot Duo is on sale with a big $41 discount that cuts the price to $99. But before you jump at that deal, there’s another one you need to check out: The insanely popular Instant Pot Duo Mini with more than 150,000 5-star ratings on Amazon can be had for only $59.99!

The 8-quart Instant Pot Duo is one of the more expensive models sold by Instant Brands, but that makes sense because it offers a huge 8-quart capacity. In addition to seven different cooking modes and 14 one-touch programs, this model also has more than enough room to feed even the largest families.

That high-end model retails for a hefty $140, but you can grab one right now on Amazon for $99. That’s a great price for such an impressive multi-use cooker. That said, there is also another deal you should check out if you want to spend as little as possible.

The insanely popular Instant Pot Duo Mini is one of the best-selling Instant Pot models ever made, and it’s currently the #1 best-selling Instant Pot on Amazon’s whole site. It also has a whopping 150,000 5-star ratings on Amazon, so it’s pretty easy to see why it’s so popular. This model is a bargain at $80, but it’s currently on sale for only $59.99. That’s right, just $60 for the best-selling Instant Pot on Amazon’s entire website!

Compact size: Great size for small households and side dishes, or anywhere space is limited. Has all the features of the Duo60 in a compact size.

Replaces up to 7 appliances: combines 7 kitchen appliances in 1 to save you space, including pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, saute, yogurt maker, and warmer.

14 one-touch cooking presets for quicker cooking: Soup/broth, meat/stew, bean/chili, poultry, saute/searing, steam, rice, porridge, steam, slow cook, keep warm, yogurt, manual, and pressure cook.

Best-selling model: Monitors pressure, temperature, keeps time, and adjusts heating intensity and duration to achieve your desired results every time. Prepare dishes up to 70% faster.

Best-selling model: America’s most loved multi cooker, built with the latest 3rd generation technology, the microprocessor monitors pressure, temperature, keeps time, and adjusts heating intensity and duration to achieve desired results every time

Cooks fast and saves time: The Instant Pot Duo multi-cooker combines 7 appliances in 1: Pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, saute pan, yogurt maker and warmer – and cooks up to 70% faster

Consistently delicious: 14 1-touch smart programs put cooking ribs, soups, beans, rice, poultry, yogurt, desserts and more on autopilot – with tasty results

