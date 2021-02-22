If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Look around on Sonos’s website and at other retailers right now, and you’ll find that the most affordable Sonos soundbar is listed at full retail right now.

There’s one site that has the Sonos Beam on sale at a discount though — you can save $40 right now at Amazon.

We doubt this Amazon deal will last very long though, so you’ll definitely want to hurry or you might miss out.

As a longtime Sonos user, I seriously cannot even imagine using a wireless speaker system from any other brand. Believe me, I’ve tried them all — it’s my job. But nothing even comes close to offering the kind of sound quality, integration, variety, ease of use, and all-around user experience that Sonos offers. The problem, of course, is that Sonos speakers are priced out of reach for many people.

All things considered, Sonos speakers are absolutely not overpriced. In fact, I would argue that Sonos could actually be charging more for some of its speakers. The One SL is a steal at $179, for example. But if you want a Sonos soundbar, you’re going to need to spend at least $400… unless you pick up a Sonos Beam Wireless Soundbar Speaker Shadow Edition while it’s discounted at Amazon.

Head over to Sonos’s website and you’ll see the Sonos Beam soundbar available for $399. That same price tag can be seen at pretty much every other retailer right now as well. In fact, there’s only one site we can find anywhere that’s offering the Sonos Beam at a discount, and that’s Amazon.

The newly announced Sonos Beam Wireless Soundbar Speaker Shadow Edition is listed on Amazon at $389 even though it’s a $399 speaker. We’re not sure why Amazon’s MSRP is $10 lower than everywhere else, but we’re also not complaining. And right now, Amazon has an extra $30 discount available for a limited time that drops the price down to $369.99. That’s an awesome deal on this compact soundbar that packs huge sound, so check it out before it’s too late.

Here are the bullet points from Amazon’s product listing:

Brilliant sound for your TV

High definition sound

Smart, compact soundbar for your TV

Play everything that matters to you

Control it with your voice, remote, the Sonos app and more

