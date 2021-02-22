If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Another wave of grocery hoarding recently made many essentials hard to find yet again .

Grocery stores in some areas across the US have put strict purchase limits in place as a result, and some essentials are even sold out .

Amazon still has plenty of best-selling Powecom KN95 face masks, Purell hand sanitizer, Lysol wipes, and more essentials in stock with no purchase limits.

Remember late last year when we told everyone that another wave of grocery hoarding was likely inevitable? BGR Deals readers had a head start, so they were ready when it hit. The issue is ongoing in some regions, so there are still so many essentials that are to find even now. Grocery stores are now selling out of some essentials yet again, and many stores that do have inventory are instituting very strict purchase limits. In a nutshell, now is probably a good time to stock up on must-have products while they’re still available at Amazon.

A bunch of pandemic essentials like face masks, hand sanitizer, bleach, household cleaners, and of course toilet paper were impossible to find during the first rush of grocery hoarding. Availability has improved a whole lot since then, but now some areas are starting to run out. We highly doubt that we’ll see extended product shortages the way we did back in April and May, but it’s still a good idea to replenish your supply of some key essentials. Here, we’ll tell you about five products in particular that you can and should pick up at Amazon.

Face masks

The CDC and countless experts continue to remind us how important it is that we all continue to wear face masks anytime we’re outside our homes, or when other people enter our homes from the outside. FDA EUA-authorized Powecom KN95 face masks and AccuMed face masks are the most popular options with our readers and they are both back in stock right now on Amazon.

Purell hand sanitizer

Purell hand sanitizer isn’t just back in stock at Amazon right now — it’s on sale at the lowest prices we’ve seen anywhere online. 12-packs of 12oz Purell pump bottles, Purell 1oz travel bottles, and 4-packs of 1 liter Purell bottles that are all sold directly by Amazon are all in stock at the lowest prices we’ve seen since the pandemic started.

Even Purell alcohol wipes are somehow in stock right now.

Household cleaners

Lysol Disinfectant Spray and Clorox bleach cleaners are obviously in high demand since they kill germs and viruses. They’re still hard to find in some stores, but you can stock up now on all the household cleaners you need at Amazon. Even Clorox wipes and Lysol wipes are in stock today at less inflated prices, and so is Lysol spray.

Finally, if you hurry, you can get a new spray called Microban 24 Sanitizing Spray that’s about to sell out because it was just approved by the EPA to kill the novel coronavirus in as little as 60 seconds.

Toilet paper

None of us want to relive what was happening across the country back in March and April. That said, some top TP brands are still somewhat difficult to come by online and in local stores. Do yourself a favor: Visit Amazon’s toilet paper page and stock up — Charmin, Cottonelle, and Quilted Northern are all in stock today, so you don’t have to settle for bargain-basement brands.

Paper towels

No one was hoarding paper towels like they were with toilet paper, but good brands are still difficult to find in some regions. This is something that never expires and you’ll always need them, so you might as well stock up on paper towels while some decent options are still available.

