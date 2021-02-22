If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Powecom KN95 masks have been best-selling face masks ever since the coronavirus pandemic first began.

They cost $45 per 10-pack at that time, but right now they’re on sale at the lowest price we’ve ever seen on Amazon.

The same company also offers Powecom KN95 masks with elastic headbands that some people find to be more comfortable and secure.

Dr. Anthony Fauci and countless other health experts remind us as often as they can how important it is to remain vigilant. Daily coronavirus case numbers are currently dropping in the US and multiple coronavirus vaccines are now being administered, and that’s all great news. It still doesn’t mean we can let our guard down though, and Dr. Fauci has told us all repeatedly that we need to continue to wear face masks and practice social distancing anytime we leave our homes.

This will likely be the case for at least another year, experts say, which is why now is the perfect time to restock your supply of face masks — and Amazon has a few deals that you should definitely check out.

First and foremost, best-selling Powecom KN95 masks are currently on sale with a deep discount at Amazon. These masks are FDA EUA-authorized, which helps explain why they’re so popular. But there’s another reason that so many of our readers have been stocking up on them lately: They’re currently on sale at the lowest price we’ve ever seen on Amazon!

Back in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic and during the summer, 10-packs of Powecom KN95 masks cost as much as $45. Right now if you hurry, you can pick up that same 10-pack for just $14.99. That’s crazy!

If you’re willing to spend a little more, you’ll also find Powecom KN95 masks with elastic headbands back in stock right now at Amazon. They cost $11 more per 10-pack than Powecom’s earloop masks, but many people find that the elastic headbands are more secure and more comfortable than earloops.

If Powecom isn’t your cup of tea or if you just want to try a different type of mask to see which you prefer, there’s another best-seller that’s on sale right now at Amazon. It’s the ever-popular AccuMed face mask that our readers love so much.

Head over to Amazon right now and you’ll find that AccuMed earloop masks and AccuMed headband masks are both back in stock after selling out earlier in the month. On top of that, they’re both on sale at the lowest prices we’ve ever seen! Now is definitely a great time to stock up on these awesome masks that are available in several different colors — including black — so hurry up and grab a few 10-packs before they sell out again.

