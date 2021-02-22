If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

There are certain items that you just feel more comfortable when you use your own. Golf clubs is a prime example, as you have invested plenty of time and money in them, so when you travel, it makes sense to find a way to bring them. Even items like your own clothes, rather than having to borrow something from someone, will always feel right. At the end of the day, you’re going to like the way your own personal items fit in your hands. The same can be said when it comes to sports and games. It feels odd to wear someone else’s baseball mitt. It also feels odd to use a communal bowling ball if you happen to have your own. For those pool sharks out there, being able to bring your own pool cue will make the difference in your game. If you prefer your own stick for billiards, you’ll need a cue case to store it in. This protects your cue when you decide to travel with it. We’ve taken a look at some of the best cue cases out there to help you keep your advantage with you.

Protect your investment

Image source: Amazon

You won’t have to worry about your cue while it’s inside the Casemaster Q-Vault Supreme Billiard/Pool Cue Hard Case. This measures 32″ x 2.25″ x 2.25″ and is lined with a soft interior that cushions your cues from any impact. It is constructed with a durable leatherette exterior to protect from any environmental damage. There are two large storage pockets that hold a multitude of accessories that you can bring with you when you’re out shooting pool. There are six different color choices: blue, pink, black with blue trim, black with green trim, black with pink trim, and black with red trim. It also boasts a convenient carrying strap that allows for easy transportation. You’ll be able to hold one butt and one shaft.

Key Features:

Constructed with a durable leatherette exterior

Soft interior lining

Comes in six different colors

Casemaster by GLD Products 51-0700-03 Q-Vault Supreme Billiard/Pool Cue Hard Case, Holds 1 Comp… Price:$17.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Make it easy to carry

Image source: Amazon

Fit the Iszy Billiards 1×1 Hard Pool Cue Billiard Stick Carrying Case over your shoulder with ease. That’s because this has a convenient carrying strap that is adjustable, so it works for more people. It holds one butt and one shaft with a vinyl covering that will keep it in place as you move. There is a pocket on the outside that will hold tips and chalk. It measures 31.25″ in length and holds up to a 30″ butt and shaft. The cloth divider inside separates the two pieces of the cue. You can pick between eight colors.

Key Features:

Adjustable carrying strap

Outside pocket

Cloth divider inside

1x1 Hard Pool Cue Billiard Stick Carrying Case, Black List Price:$21.95 Price:$19.90 You Save:$2.05 (9%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Start from the beginning

Image source: Amazon

If you’re in the market for a cue and a cue case, check out the Tai ba cues 2-Piece Pool Cue Stick + Hard Case. You can choose between an 18- to 21-ounce cue with a 13mm multi-layer tip. It’s ready to use as soon as you open it and it is made from hard Canadian Maple wood. It has a well-made wrap and rubber bumper on the bottom and comes in a variety of colors. You’ll also receive a hard case that’s made of leather with an internal sponge layer. It also comes with a three-finger glove for more precision and joint protectors to keep it all safe. It’s all easy to clean.

Key Features:

Comes with a cue, case, and accessories

Variety of colors

Internal sponge layer in the case

Tai ba cues 2-Piece Pool cue Stick + Hard Case, 13mm Tip, 58", Hardwood Canadian Maple Professi… Price:$59.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Keep money in your wallet

Image source: Amazon

You’ll find a terrific value with the EastPoint Sports Deluxe Tube Billiard Cue Case. This is a premium hard cue case that can be used for easy transport and storage. The cross-weave exterior and soft, felt-lined interior keeps the cue safe. This comes with a shoulder strap that is adjustable and convenient for easy portability. As long as your cue and butt measures 58″ or less, you’re good to use this. It also has a zippered pouch on the outside to store accessories. This is a cost-efficient option.

Key Features:

Cross-weave exterior

Soft felt-lined interior

Zippered pouch

EastPoint Sports Deluxe Pool Table Billiard Cue Case Price:$14.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Bring one for you and your partner

Image source: Amazon

The GSE Games & Sports Expert 2×2 Deluxe Hard Billiard Pool Cue Stick Carrying Case allows you to store more than one cue. This features a vinyl covering and holds two butts and two shafts. It fits two two-piece cues measuring 58″ or less. There are different color and shape options, as you can get a square or an oval case. There is a small and a large pocket to help you store anything that you need to bring with you to the pool hall. The hard exterior protects the cue from bumps and the divider tubes and soft interior cushions your cue pieces.

Key Features:

Fits two two-piece cues

Comes in square or oval

Hard exterior and soft interior

GSE Games & Sports Expert 2x2 Deluxe Hard Billiard Pool Cue Stick Carrying Case (Several Colors… Price:$39.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now