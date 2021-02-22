If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

You see many products with components these days that are described as “non-slip”. This likely means that your hands won’t slide off while you’re using them. Holding onto a machine or item can be the difference between serious injury or walking away safely. When you’re starting a chainsaw, you better be holding onto the top bar. When you’re riding a motorcycle, you better have the handlebars tightly. The same can go for when you’re working out in the gym. If you’re pushing yourself to lift heavy weight, you better have a proper grip. That’s why Olympic weightlifters, gymnasts, and professional bodybuilders all use chalk for their hands. This will increase the gripping abilities of your hands to enjoy a firmer hold on what you need. Rock climbers use chalk on many climbs as well, as gripping is extremely important in those circumstances. If you’re looking to know what the best chalk to use for your athletic endeavors, we’ve done the homework. Take a look at our list of choices and get ready for the heavy weight.

Don’t leave your skin dry

Image source: Amazon

While you may be thinking about your hands, you do need to think about your skin. Luckily, the Friction Labs Premium Sports Chalk does that for you. This is made from non-toxic, silica- and pigment-free chalk that is safe for kids and adults. All of the chalk is refined in Colorado and all of the fillers and artificial drying agents are stripped out. Your skin won’t be damaged or dried out. You can choose between three different textures: chunky, fine, and super chunky. This high purity chalk last longer than competitors and helps you overcome grip problems caused by sweat, rain, moisture, sunblock, humidity and more. You can get either one-, five-, or 10-ounce packages. This will help you take your gym performance to the next level.

Key Features:

Comes in three textures

Offered in three capacities

No fillers or artificial drying agents

Grab it and go

Image source: Amazon

You can take a Gibson Athletic Premium Block Gym Chalk and toss it in your gym bag. It comes in eight two-ounce blocks, giving you a pound of chalk. It is made from magnesium carbonate that is lab-tested for safety. Each of the eight blocks is individually wrapped, so you can take one, use it up, and then move onto the next one. It is designed to reduce hand moisture to give you better traction. This helps prevent barbells and weights from slipping out of your hand. You can use this to fill up a rosin bag for baseball games.

Key Features:

Eight two-ounce blocks

Individually wrapped

Designed to reduce hand moisture

Keep it contained

Image source: Amazon

While chalk is not the tidiest item in the world, the 321 STRONG Refillable Chalk Ball can help you maintain the need for clean up. This includes non-toxic, pigment-free, fine powdered chalk. It is contained in a premium grade cotton sock with a drawstring that’s less messy than loose powder. This will keep your hands extremely dry, which makes it an ideal addition to your rock climbing kit. The lifting chalk increases friction dramatically and comes in a resealable bag. The bag holds 2.3 ounces of chalk.

Key Features:

Contained in a premium grade cotton sock

Non-toxic and pigment-free

Increases friction

Use it for many activities

Image source: Amazon

The uses for Gladiator Gym Gear Gym Chalk are copious. This comes in a resealable bag that holds 14 ounces of chalk. This decreases moisture and increases grip and friction while helping you avoid injury in the gym. It will absorb sweat and it comes with a refillable chalk bag for easier use. This is made from pure magnesium carbonate and is ideal for use with gymnastics, weightlifting, mountain climbing, powerlifting, baseball, basketball, lacrosse, pole dance fitness, and more. There are no added scents or colors to the chalk.

Key Features:

Helps you avoid injury

Absorbs sweat

Ideal for use in gymnastics, baseball, and more

Pour it on

Image source: Amazon

The Fire Team Fit Liquid Chalk couldn’t be easier to use. You just have to shake the bottle, apply a pea-size amount to your hands, rub them together and let them dry. Then, you’ll be ready to dominate a workout. This has hand sanitizing properties, as it’s antibacterial. This significantly improves your gripping abilities for many sports. This should last an entire workout sessions, so you won’t need to reapply. It dries quickly and is sweat-resistant. There are numerous size bottles you can purchase.

Key Features:

Comes in numerous sizes

Easy to apply

Antibacterial

