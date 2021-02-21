Paul Bettany just said that the surprise WandaVision cameo he teased in the past has not been leaked.

With two episodes left in the first Marvel TV show made for Disney+, at least three cameos remain.

Two of the actors who are supposed to appear in WandaVision have already leaked, and a new theory attempts to explain who Bettany’s mystery actor could be.

The newest WandaVision installment finally revealed one of the show’s villains, who happens to have been on everyone’s list. The reveal was still satisfying, and Marvel only needed a few minutes to explain several mysteries from previous episodes. WandaVision episode 7 is also the first episode to feature a post-credits scene, which raises several questions that will need to be addressed in the show’s final two episodes. But episode 7 did not include any of the surprise cameos we’re still expecting to see in the show.

We might be in for at least three unexpected appearances in the show, although two of them have already appeared in leaks and we know who those actors are. The third is more interesting, as it hasn’t yet leaked. But we know that it’s an actor or actress who Paul Bettany has always wanted to work with. This implies the character is quite essential for the MCU. Given what we know about the other two, it can only be some next-gen villain. And there is some exciting speculation about who this person might be. We have to warn you though, because several WandaVision spoilers will follow below.

Going into WandaVision, we already knew that Teyonah Parris would play Monica Rambeau, and that Randall Park and Kat Dennings would reprise their roles from previous MCU films. We also knew that Evan Peters, who played Quicksilver in Fox’s versions of the X-Men, would return as a Quicksilver version in WandaVision. And that happened just a few episodes ago.

Separately, Bettany said in early interviews that there’s going to be a surprise actor in the show, someone he always wanted to work with. Elizabeth Olsen also said recently that the TV show would also have a major cameo that could rival the cameo in the Mandalorian season 2 finale.

Leaks ahead of the WandaVision premiere said that Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) would appear in the TV show’s finale. That seems logical, considering that WandaVision is supposed to tie into Spider-Man 3 and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

More recently, we found two separate leaks indicating that James Spader would voice a different version of Ultron in WandaVision. At the same time, speculation mounted about the identity of the engineer who Rambeau tased. It turned out that episode 7 did not reveal the identity of that particular engineer. As for Spader and Cumberbatch, they have both acted with Bettany already.

Speaking to Esquire, Bettany made it clear that the mysterious cameo has not been leaked yet.

“Truth is, of all of the characters we were trying to keep secret, a lot of them got out through leaks,” Bettany said. “There is one character that has not been revealed. And it is very exciting. It is an actor I’ve longed to work with all of my life. We have some amazing scenes together, and I think the chemistry between us is extraordinary and fireworks on set.” That’s all Bettany would say, and the actor marvelously avoided other WandaVision questions during the interview. “Some of them [WandaVision fan theories] eerily accurate,” he said. “But this one that mentions Mephisto? I can’t speak to… right now. Because I’m worried about getting fired.”

The top-secret actor Bettany is teasing might be Al Pacino, ComicBook speculates in a new blog. Bettany named three actors who inspired him growing up: Robert De Niro, Marlon Brando, and Al Pacino.

Pacino said in 2014 that he was really impressed with Guardians of the Galaxy and that he was ready to work with Marvel. Pacino later confirmed having met with Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige without divulging any details.

Given that Strange is an Avenger, and that the Ultron we’re supposedly getting will supposedly be a different version of the villain that Spader played before, I’d speculate that Bettany’s inspirational actor will likely play a villain who could be integral to the future of the MCU.

That said, there’s nothing to support Pacino’s involvement in WandaVision. And there’s nothing to prove he’d play a bad guy if he is on the show. There is one hilarious tidbit to highlight, however: Pacino played Satan in The Devil’s Advocate. He could be a great choice for Marvel’s Mephisto, assuming he turns out the be the main villain in WandaVision.

