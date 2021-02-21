Netflix is adding 15 new shows, movies, and specials on the week of February 21st.

Original movies and shows joining the Netflix library this week include Brian Regan: On The Rocks, Pelé, Ginny & Georgia, and High-Rise Invasion.

Dolphin Tale 2 and The Frozen Ground are leaving Netflix this week.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the last week of February is something of a barren wasteland on Netflix relative to what we’re used to seeing every week. Brian Regan fans will be excited to watch the comedian’s new stand-up special, but other highlights are few and far between. I will probably take this opportunity to rewatch Our Idiot Brother.

Here is the complete list of the Netflix streaming arrivals and departures for the week of February 21st, 2021:

Arrivals

Sunday, February 21st

The Conjuring (2013)

The Conjuring 2 (2016)

Tuesday, February 23rd

Brian Regan: On The Rocks — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL Comedian Brian Regan is trying to understand absurdities around him. In his second Netflix comedy special, Brian Regan: On The Rocks, the legendary comedian confronts his befuddlement with animals, people, dinner parties, Reiki healers, and his recent realization that he has O.C.D.

Pelé — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY This documentary tells the story of world-renowned footballer Pelé, his quest for perfection and the mythical status he has since attained.



Wednesday, February 24th

Canine Intervention — NETFLIX ORIGINAL Canine Intervention follows renowned Oakland dog trainer, Jas Leverette, as he runs Cali K9, one of the top dog training facilities in California. Using his unique training methods and techniques, each episode will feature Jas as he works with a variety of dogs and their owners to fix their obedience and behavior issues. Jas works with all breeds, he’s never turned a dog away, and he can correct even the most extreme behavior issues.

Ginny & Georgia — NETFLIX ORIGINAL Hoping for a fresh start, teenage Ginny and her mother, Georgia, settle in a new town. But the secrets in Georgia’s past jeopardize their endeavor.

Two Sentence Horror Stories: Season 2

Thursday, February 25th

Geez & Ann — NETFLIX FILM A sensitive and independent girl falls for a mysterious dream boy and yearns for the one thing everyone wants in a relationship — commitment and love.

High-Rise Invasion — NETFLIX ANIME A teen girl is teleported to a high-rise rooftop where she must choose between four dangerous options in a battle for her survival.



Friday, February 26th

Bigfoot Family — NETFLIX FAMILY Bigfoot’s now a big deal. So when he goes missing, his shy but tech-savvy teen son must take on an evil CEO to save his family and a wildlife preserve.

Captain Fantastic (2016)

Caught by a Wave — NETFLIX FILM A summer fling born under the Sicilian sun quickly develops into a heartbreaking love story that forces a boy and girl to grow up too quickly.

Crazy About Her — NETFLIX FILM After spending a wild night together, Adri discovers the only way to see Carla again is to become a patient at the psychiatric center where she resides.

No Escape (2015)

Our Idiot Brother (2011)

Departures

Sunday, February 21st

Trespass Against Us (2016)

Wednesday, February 24th

Dolphin Tale 2 (2014)

Friday, February 26th

The Frozen Ground (2013)

We’ll be back next week with another roundup of all the new shows, movies, and specials arriving and departing from Netflix. In the meantime, check out everything coming and going on Netflix in February, as well as the calendar of release dates for all of Netflix’s original movies and shows.

