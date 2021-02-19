If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

There are so many different types of face masks out there these days, but there are a few in particular that have been best-sellers with our readers since the coronavirus pandemic first began .

Our readers have been flocking to Amazon lately to stock up on best-selling Powecom KN95 headband masks.

Sleek AccuMed face masks have also been extremely popular lately, and they’re currently down to a new lowest price EVER thanks to a special coupon.

New daily coronavirus case numbers have finally come down across most of the United States. Unfortunately, experts like Dr. Anthony Fauci say that the numbers could soon start to skyrocket again because of mutated coronavirus strains that are more infectious. It’s great that vaccines are now being distributed across the US, but for the foreseeable future, health experts say that we should continue wearing face masks and taking other precautions to help prevent the transmission of COVID-19.

With all that having been said, it’s no surprise that our readers have been stocking up on KN95 masks and other types of face masks. Here, we’ll show you all the best-selling options among BGR Deals readers.

Before we get to masks, you should know that there are plenty of other essentials in stock right now on Amazon that people have been having trouble finding in stores across some regions. Examples include Purell pump bottles and Purell 1-liter bottles, as well as things like Purell wipes, Lysol spray, and Clorox wipes. But masks are still top-sellers with our readers by a very wide margin.

Among all the face masks available on Amazon right now, our readers have been flocking to Powecom KN95 masks more than anything else. They’ve been top-sellers at Amazon pretty much since the coronavirus pandemic began, and they cost $45 per box back then. Now, you can pick up a box for just $14.99 while they’re in stock — matching the lowest price ever on Amazon. Amazon also has Powecom KN95 headband masks with elastic bands that go around your head instead of behind your ears, and they cost $10 more per box. Some people find that this design feels more comfortable and secure.

Powecom KN95 Face Mask on FDA List, 10 Pack Disposable Masks

10-Pack FFP2 Mask Respirator (Headband), Disposable Particulate Respirator

In addition to those wildly popular KN95 masks, our readers have also been flocking to Amazon to get sleek AccuMed face masks. These have been the best-selling masks among our readers for months now, and they recently sold out completely. With delivery estimates now beginning to slip a little again, there’s a chance we could see another sellout soon… especially since they’re on sale for 20% off for the first time ever thanks to a special coupon (use the code CIGHI6XM at checkout)!

Also of note, these are available either with elastic earloops or elastic headbands just like the aforementioned Powecom masks. But unlike Powecom masks, you can get these in three different colors — black, white, or even pink!

AccuMed Face Mask, Protective Face Mask (10 Count)

AccuMed Face Mask (Headband) (10 Count)

