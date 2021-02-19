If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Wyze’s claim to fame is the $26 Wyze Cam home security camera that has been purchased by millions of people in the past few years.

Now, the same company has entered the smart lighting space.

Wyze Bulbs are beautiful and bright smart LED light bulbs that support Alexa, Google Assistant, and more.

As you might expect from Wyze, they’re priced very competitively at just $10 each.

Unless this is your first time reading BGR Deals, you’ve probably heard of the Wyze Cam before. This great gadget packs nearly all the same features you might find in a $100 home security camera, but it only costs $26. That’s a big part of the reason why it has about 78,000 5-star ratings on Amazon, and why people keep coming back for more.

Now, Wyze has used the same formula to set its sights on the smart lighting market.

Wyze Bulbs are LED smart light bulbs that offer many of the same features you would find in a bulb from a leading brand that costs $20 or $25. You get a nice bright 800-lumen bulb with adjustable color temperature, Alexa support, Google Assistant support, and more. You won’t need a hub to use these smart bulbs since they connect directly to your home Wi-Fi network, so that’s an added bonus. But the best part is the price tag, as you might have surmised.

You can buy Wyze Bulbs bulbs for around $15 each, but who uses just one smart light bulb? Definitely pick up a 4-pack instead for $37.98, which cust your cost per bulb to just $9.50.

Here are the key details from Wyze’s product listing on Amazon:

Set any mood with Wyze Bulb’s tunable white color temperature. Use warm white (2700k) to relax in the evening and daylight (6500k) to wake up with morning coffee.

9.5-watt LED bulb (60-watt equivalent) produces up to 800 lumens and can be dimmed using voice control or the Wyze App (do not use with dimmer switches)

No Hub Required. Wyze Bulb connects directly to your 2.4GHz WiFi network (does not support 5GHz Wi-Fi) and the free Wyze app for a quick and easy setup

Automate your lights with Wyze Sense (sold separately): Wyze Sense’s contact and motion sensors allow you to control your lights based on motion or opening/closing of a door so they’re on when you need them and off when you don’t. You can also integrate with IFTTT to link Wyze Bulbs to the rest of your smart home devices.

Make it look like someone’s home: Vacation mode turns lights on/off on a variable schedule while you’re away.

Set Schedules: Set your Wyze Bulbs to turn on and off on a custom schedule so you never come home to a dark house.

Group Control: Add multiple bulbs to a group and control them all simultaneously or use Shortcuts to control all your Wyze devices at the same time.

Gentle On/Off: Wyze Bulbs fade on and off making it easier on your eyes

Works with Alexa and the Google Assistant: Ask Alexa or the Google Assistant to turn your lights on and off, dim the lights, or tune the color-temperature to the right level.

