One of the best-selling soundbars on Amazon among our readers is on sale right now for less than $100.

The Vizio’s SB2920-C6 soundbar is always a terrific value at $104, but right now you can save a bunch of money today and get it for even less .

The Bose Solo 5 TV soundbar has been one of our readers’ favorite soundbars for a long time. Unfortunately, it’s no longer available on Amazon and the newer version is a bit pricey at $249. The Sonos Beam is also very popular, as is the Sonos Playbar now that it costs so much less than it used to since it was replaced by the newer Sonos Arc. Of course, both of those soundbars are pricey as well.

You really can’t go wrong with any of those options if you’re willing to cough up the cash you’ll need to buy one. But there’s another soundbar you definitely should check out if you want to spend as little as possible and still end up with a big audio upgrade.

The Vizio SB2920-C6 29-Inch 2-channel soundbar is a top-selling model with more than 4,600 5-star ratings on Amazon. It retails for $104 and that is already a pretty great price for a soundbar from a top brand like Vizio. Head over to Amazon right now, however, you’ll find it on sale for just $84.99. If you’ve ever heard a Vizio soundbar in action before, you know what kind of quality you’re going to get from the SB2920-C6.

Here are the key details from Vizio’s listing at Amazon:

95 dB of room filling, crystal clear sound with less than 1% total harmonic distortion; Sound Bar Frequency: 70 Hertz – 19 KHertz

Built in Bluetooth lets you lose the wires and listen to your music with a tap of a finger

Easy upgrade that boosts sound with a powerful punch

Premium audio with DTS Studio Sound™, DTS Tru Volume™ and DTS TruSurround™

Easy Setup: Connect the Sound Bar to your TV using 1 of the included cables; Refer user manual for troubleshooting steps.

