For years, BGR readers have been calling the iHealth PT3 No-Touch Forehead Thermometer the “iPhone of forehead thermometers” because of its sleek minimalistic design and ease of use.

According to the manufacturer, more than 1 million people bought a PT3 thermometer in 2020, which is incredible for a device with such a high price tag.

The PT3 retails for $60, but right now it’s on sale for just $22.99 thanks to a double discount — that’s a new all-time low price!

You can also get the new smartphone-connected version with Bluetooth for $39.99.

Best-selling Powecom KN95 face masks and sleek AccuMed face masks have been flying off the shelves, which isn’t much of a surprise when you consider that they’re both on sale right now on Amazon at their lowest prices ever. Purell hand sanitizer pump bottles and Purell wipes are also hot sellers right now, and they also have deep discounts. Aside from all that, however, there’s something else you should check out right now at Amazon — especially now that it has dropped to a new all-time low price.

We’re talking about the iHealth PT3 No-Touch Forehead Thermometer, which so many of our readers have called the “iPhone of forehead thermometers.” It’s sleek and minimalistic like something Apple would make, and it’s also wonderfully easy to use. It also happens to be down to the lowest price of the year so far thanks to a double discount at Amazon!

iHealth’s PT3 no-touch forehead thermometer retails for $60. It goes without saying that $60 is a pretty tall order for a thermometer, even during the pandemic while so many people are buying them. Thanks to a big Amazon sale with a double discount, however, you won’t pay anywhere close to $60.

A huge 50% discount and a special $7 coupon you can clip on the product page combine to slash the price of this awesome model to just $22.99. That’s a fantastic price for a sleek thermometer with around 79,000 5-star ratings on Amazon at the time of this writing. According to an email we received recently from the manufacturer, more than 1 million iHealth PT3 No-Touch Forehead Thermometers were sold in 2020. That’s nuts!

If you don’t mind spending a little bit more money, the company just released a new wireless PT3 forehead thermometer. It includes Bluetooth connectivity and can sync with your smartphone to keep track of all your temperature readings.

Here are the bullet points from the Amazon listing:

No Touch Measuring, Just Safe and Hygienic: PT3 Built-in infrared temperature sensor, reads body temperature within 1.18 inches of the center of the forehead without physical contact.

Tri-Point Sensors Accuracy: An ultra-sensitive infrared sensor collects more than 100 data points per second while distance and environmental sensors combine to account for other variables; ensuring maximum accuracy every time temperature is taken.

Fast, Simple, Clear, and Quiet: The intuitive single-button control design thermometer reads the temperature in just 1 second from a clear bright extra-large LED screen, even in total darkness. The quiet vibration alerting ensures there is no buzzing noise and no disturbance.

Suitable for Multi-Scenario and All Ages: iHealth PT3 is designed for all ages: ranging from babies and toddlers to the elderly. An ideal choice for hospitals, hotels, school settings, and public establishments.

What You Get: 1x PT3 thermometer, 2x AAA batteries, 1x Instruction manual, 1x Quick User Guide, our worry-free 12-month warranty, and friendly California-based customer service.

