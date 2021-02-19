If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Many of us have had to figure out ways to squeeze in some time for a workout, no matter what’s going on in our lives. While many of us have been spending more time indoors, it can lead to harder ways of finding how to handle all of the workouts you want. For example, you may love to run outdoors, even in the winter time. But, in all likelihood, you’ve thought about resorting to a treadmill to sustain those urges. The same goes with lifting weights. While many gyms have been not been open for guests, finding ways to pump some iron at your home can be difficult, especially if space is an issue. But we are here to help you find a solution to your exercising problem. For those who love to get in some curls and bench press, let us suggest a foldable workout bench. This allows you to take it out when you need to but also store it quickly and easily to free up your home space. This is ideal for smaller home and apartments, where you may not be able to leave a workout bench in the open. Check out our five selections below and continue to get your work in.

Get the most out of your space

Image source: Amazon

You’ll have plenty of places you can store the FLYBIRD Adjustable Bench. This is made of commercial thickness steel and has passed thousands of weight tests to ensure safety for each of your workouts. It can hold up to 600 pounds at a time, so you can lift big weight on top of this. It features a unique triangle structure while not suffering any type of stability problem. It takes almost no time to adjust it for different exercises or even different users, as everyone will have a different position that is right for them. What makes this a great option is how small it folds up to store. You can fold it to 31.5″ x 12.6″ x 11.8″, so you can slide it in the corner or under the bed or table. The backrest is 9.7″ wide and 1.8″ thick, providing plenty of support.

Key Features:

Holds up to 600 pounds

Folds to 31.5″ x 12.6″ x 11.8″

Unique triangle structure

Spend less time cleaning up

Image source: Amazon

The PASYOU Adjustable Weight Bench is both easy to set up and fold down. It is almost completely assembled when you get it and adding the foam rollers takes only about two minutes. You can fold it in a matter of moments as well to store it efficiently. This has seven back positions to meet all of your workout needs. You can perform upper and lower body exercises while utilizing this weight bench. This boasts a 500-pound weight capacity. The foam padding is dense to help reduce muscle fatigue.

Key Features:

Comes almost completely assembled

Seven back positions

500-pound weight capacity

Handle the heavy weight

Image source: Amazon

Don’t shy away from going for your personal best on the Finer Form Gym Quality Foldable Flat Bench. This is built from high quality steel with a scratch-resistant powder coating. It can withstand up to 1,000 pounds of force, thanks to the four-way structure. It won’t wobble or shake while you’re working out. The cushion pad is 3″ thick and this folds easily to store under beds or tables or in closets. This won’t adjust the back pad for different workouts.

Key Features:

Made from high quality steel and a scratch-resistant coating

Withstands up to 1,000 pounds

3″ thick cushion pad

Get ready to use it right away

Image source: Amazon

Don’t waste your time setting up the GYMENIST Exercise Bench Adjustable Foldable Compact Workout Weight Bench. This measures 34″ x 18″ x 10″ and folds up effectively and efficiently. This a great traveling bench or to be used at home. It comes completely assembled, so you can take it out of the box and get it ready. It includes a free cushion on the back that you can move up and down, based on your preferences. You can decline the bench or put it higher for different workouts.

Key Features:

Comes completely assembled

Great traveling bench

Includes a free cushion

Fit to your body

Image source: Amazon

The Yoleo Adjustable Weight Bench is a great choice for people who like to change up their workouts. This has seven different back rest positions, allowing you to customize your exercising. This weight rack is adjustable to help you vary up your exercises. You’ll love the comfortable and ergonomic design, thanks to the high density foam padding and seat. The leather outer case is filled with the foam padding, so it’s comfortable in every position. It holds up to 330 pounds and comes almost completely assembled. You can fold this down in a few moments.

Key Features:

Seven different back rest positions

Comfortable and ergonomic design

Holds up to 330 pounds

