Having to be outside when it is frigid out can be tough. Whether you’re walking to work, heading to take your dog out, or just getting some fresh air, it’s a necessity. What makes it even harder is when the wind and snow may pick up, causing you to really question why you were doing it in the first place. If you happen to be someone who enjoys being outside in the cold, then the winter is the time for you and you don’t want to hear complaining. Snowboarding and skiing, building igloos, ice skating, playing hockey, or hunting are all great ways to take advantage. Ice fishing is another terrific cold weather activity but there is gear that you’ll need to help you. One of those is fingerless gloves. You’ll need to be able to make sure your line is right and you won’t be able to do that with gloves on. For those of us who don’t like being outside, but have to be in order to get to work, fingerless gloves are a great way to be able to use your phone when it’s cold out. They make gloves that have a built-in touchscreen sensor on the pointer, but they don’t always work. Fingerless gloves is the way to go for that and we’ve highlighted five pairs for anybody who could use them.

Make it easier to fish

Reel in your catch while you’re wearing the Palmyth Ice Fishing Gloves. These easily convert from warm mittens to fingerless gloves with the help of magnets. You can tie a knot, fish, strip a line, open a pocket, take a picture, text, walk a dog, and more. This features 40 grams of 3M Thinsulate along with orange microfiber fleece and four-way stretch shell. The insert windproof TPU membrane will keep your hands dry, especially if they sweat. This is a great pair of gloves for as low as 20°F but it isn’t suggested to go much colder. The palm grips are made from silicone, giving you more ability to reel your rod. There are reflective straps on both backs, allowing you to be more seeable in the nighttime.

Key Features:

40 grams of 3M Thinsulate

Converts from mittens to fingerless gloves with magnets

Silicone palm grips

Don’t drop anything

If you need to write while outdoors, the right choice is the ViGrace Winter Knitted Convertible Fingerless Gloves. These come in medium or large, as they are one size fits most and unisex. You can choose between four different colors, as they come in beige, black, dark gray, and light gray. The mitten gloves are very thick and comfortable, as they are made from 50% wool and 50% acrylic. These convertible gloves are convenient as the Velcro patch on the back allows you to keep your mitten tops away. There is a piece of wearable hogskin on the palm that provides more grip for a non-slip feel.

Key Features:

Four different color options

Velcro patch on the back

Wearable hogskin on the palm

Find the one that’s right for you

Wear your fingers inside or out of the Carhartt Men’s Flip It. The shell is made from 100% polyester while the palm is 100% polyurethane. The lining of the gloves is also 100% polyester and everything is imported. It has a pull-on closure and these gloves should be hand washed. They come in five different sizes, allowing you to get the best one for you. Small, medium, large, x-large, and xx-large are the sizes. The palm and thumb are synthetically reinforced. The top part has a magnet to keep the fingers exposed.

Key Features:

100% polyester shell and lining

Comes in five different sizes

Synthetically reinforced palm and thumb

Enjoy that wool feeling

Embrace the warmth with the Metog Suede Thinsulate Thermal Insulation Gloves. This is made of 50% wool and 50% polyester in the outer shell with a fleece interior. The 100% Thinsulate lining and leather palm make this glove feel like it’s going to last. It comes in three different sizes and is anatomically knit. These are unisex gloves with open fingertips and a mitten flap cover.

Key Features:

100% Thinsulate lining

50% wool and 50% polyester outer shell

Leather palm

Get more than one

The SATINIOR 3 Pairs Half Finger Gloves come in different colors for your outfits. These are stylish and made from acrylic material. These have a wide application and are offered in 10 different packs of color options. Your fingers can move flexibly and they are stretchable. You’ll receive three pairs in one pack.

Key Features:

Finger can move flexibly

10 different packs of color options

Acrylic material

