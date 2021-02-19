If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

The Apple Watch Series 6 is wildly popular, and Google reminded us just how popular it is when the company named the Apple Watch a top trending holiday gift last year.

Now, Amazon is running a huge deal on Apple’s newest watch models — and additional discounts up to $70 were just added to the sale.



Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 3 models are also on sale today with prices starting at just $169.

Everyone knows that Apple smartwatches are insanely popular, but Google recently published a list that confirms it: the Apple Watch Series 6 was one of the top trending products from the holidays last year.

Head over to Google’s “for the techie” section and you’ll see all the gadgets and gizmos everyone bought ahead of Christmas and Chanukah in 2020. It should be no surprise that the Apple Watch S6 is in the #2 slot. The newest Apple Watch takes everything people love about Apple’s smartwatch and makes it even better. On top of that, the Apple Watch now includes a built-in pulse oximeter feature, which is obviously a very timely addition to Apple’s top wearable. Amazon has been running a big sale for a while, offering great discounts on so many Apple Watch Series 6 SKUs. Now, several additional discounts have been added to the sale!

Today's Top Deal Amazon shoppers are obsessed with these FDA EUA-authorized KN95 masks List Price:$14.95 Price:$12.94 You Save:$2.01 (13%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Our readers found so many great Apple deals ahead of the holidays, and it might surprise you to learn that a few of them are still available right now at Amazon. AirPods Pro are back on sale again and you’ll find great prices on both AirPods 2 models as well. You can also find deals like rare discounts on Apple’s brand new M1 MacBook Pro, which is up to $100 off! But what you really should check out is the sale that drops the new Apple Watch Series 6 back down to Black Friday’s prices, plus you can find discounts on other popular Apple Watch models.

The Apple Watch Series 6 is currently on Amazon with discounts up to $70 depending on which colorway and band you choose. You’ll also save money on upgraded models that also support cellular connectivity. Or, if you want the lower-cost Apple Watch SE, there are several deals available on that model as well. And finally, you can pick up an Apple Watch Series 3 starting at just $169 instead of $199 if you want to spend as little as possible on your new Apple wearable.

New Apple Watch Series 6

GPS model lets you take calls and reply to texts from your wrist

Measure your blood oxygen with an all-new sensor and app

Check your heart rhythm with the ECG app

The Always-On Retina display is 2.5x brighter outdoors when your wrist is down

S6 SiP is up to 20% faster than Series 5

New Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS, 40mm) - (Product) RED - Aluminum Case with (Product) RED﻿ - S… List Price:$399.00 Price:$339.99 You Save:$60.00 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

New Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS, 44mm) - Space Gray Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band List Price:$429.00 Price:$379.99 You Save:$49.01 (11%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

New Apple Watch SE

Large Retina OLED display

Up to 2x faster processor than Series 3

Track your daily activity on Apple Watch and see your trends in the Fitness app on iPhone

Measure workouts like running, walking, cycling, yoga, swimming, and dance

Swimproof design

New Apple Watch SE (GPS, 44mm) - Silver Aluminum Case with White Sport Band List Price:$294.00 Price:$279.99 You Save:$14.01 (5%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Apple Watch Series 3

Retina display

Swimproof

Optical heart sensor

Stores music, podcasts, and audiobooks

Elevation

Emergency SOS

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 38mm) - Space Gray Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band List Price:$199.00 Price:$169.00 You Save:$30.00 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 42mm) - Space Gray Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band List Price:$229.00 Price:$199.00 You Save:$30.00 (13%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.