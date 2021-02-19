If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

We’ve got one last big daily deals roundup for you to enjoy this week, but the good news is that we made sure to save the best for last.

Highlights on Friday include new all-time low prices on best-selling AccuMed earloop masks and AccuMed headband masks (use coupon code CIGHI6XM on as many boxes as you want), your last chance to buy Powecom KN95 masks before they sell out, a price so low on Purell 12oz pump bottles that you won’t believe it, the best-selling $60 iHealth PT3 forehead thermometer that was bought by 1 million+ people in 2020 for a new all-time low price of $22.99, best-selling Tozo T10 true wireless earbuds with 117,000 5-star ratings for just $22.79, a wildly popular Holy Stone camera drone for only $57.79, an incredible 73-piece Instant Pot accessory kit for just $32.99, two Instant Pot deals starting at just $59.92, more than half off wonderfully luxurious Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows, almost half off the best-selling weighted blanket on Amazon’s entire site, hot new Wyze LED smart light bulbs for just $9.50 each, discounts up to $70 on the Apple Watch Series 6, a new all-time low price on Apple’s M1 Mac mini, $130 off the Acer Swift 3 laptop for one day only, super-popular TP-Link Kasa smart plugs for only $6.75 each, and plenty more.

Check out all of today’s best deals down below.

AccuMed Face Mask, Protective Face Mask (10 Count) List Price:$19.99 Price:$15.99 You Save:$4.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

AccuMed Face Mask (Headband) (10 Count) List Price:$19.99 Price:$15.99 You Save:$4.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Instant Pot Accessories Set, 73 PCS Instant Pot Accessories Compatible with 5,6,8Qt - 60 Pcs Pa… Price:$32.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Wyze Bulb 800 Lumen A19 LED Smart Home Light Bulb, Adjustable white temperature and brightness,… Price:$37.98 ($9.50 / Count) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

10-Pack FFP2 Mask Respirator (Headband), Disposable Particulate Respirator, EN149:2001+A1:2009… Price:$25.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

PURELL NATURALS Advanced Hand Sanitizer Gel, with Skin Conditioners and Essential Oils, 12 fl o… List Price:$55.07 Price:$43.00 ($0.30 / Fl Oz) You Save:$12.07 (22%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer, Digital Infrared Thermometer for Adults and Kids, Touchl… List Price:$29.99 Price:$22.99 You Save:$7.00 (23%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

TOZO T10 Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Earbuds with Wireless Charging Case IPX8 Waterproof TWS Stereo… List Price:$23.99 Price:$22.79 You Save:$1.20 (5%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Holy Stone HS110D FPV RC Drone with 1080P HD Camera Live Video 120°wide-Angle WiFi Quadcopter… List Price:$74.99 Price:$57.79 You Save:$17.20 (23%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, Sterilizer, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Steamer,… List Price:$139.95 Price:$99.00 You Save:$40.95 (29%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Instant Pot Duo Mini 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, Sterilizer, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Ste… List Price:$79.95 Price:$59.92 You Save:$20.03 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Beckham Hotel Collection Gel Pillow (2-Pack) - Luxury Plush Gel Pillow - Dust Mite Resistant &… List Price:$79.99 Price:$39.99 You Save:$40.00 (50%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

YnM Weighted Blanket — Heavy 100% Oeko-Tex Certified Cotton Material with Premium Glass Beads… List Price:$79.90 Price:$42.41 You Save:$37.49 (47%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

New Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS, 40mm) - (Product) RED - Aluminum Case with (Product) RED﻿ - S… List Price:$399.00 Price:$339.99 You Save:$60.00 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

New Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS, 44mm) - Space Gray Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band List Price:$429.00 Price:$379.99 You Save:$49.01 (11%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 Pressure, Broil, Slow Cooker, Air Fryer, and More, with 6.5 Quart Capacity a… List Price:$249.99 Price:$169.99 You Save:$80.00 (32%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

iHealth Nexus Body Fat Scale Smart BMI Scale Digital Bathroom Bluetooth Weight Scale, Body Comp… List Price:$79.99 Price:$39.99 You Save:$40.00 (50%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

New Apple Mac Mini with Apple M1 Chip (8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage) - Latest Model List Price:$669.00 Price:$599.99 You Save:$69.01 (10%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Acer Swift 3 Intel Evo Thin & Light Laptop, 14" Full HD, Intel Core i7-1165G7, Intel Iris Xe Gr… List Price:$799.99 Price:$669.99 You Save:$130.00 (16%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Kasa Smart Plug HS103P4, Smart Home Wi-Fi Outlet Works with Alexa, Echo, Google Home & IFTTT, N… List Price:$29.99 Price:$26.99 ($6.75 / Piece) You Save:$3.00 (10%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Pulse Oximeter Fingertip, Blood Oxygen Saturation Monitor for Pulse Rate, Heart Rate Monitor an… List Price:$26.95 Price:$18.65 ($18.65 / Count) You Save:$8.30 (31%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

IKICH Ice Maker Countertop, 26lbs 24Hrs, 9 Cubes Ready in 7mins, Portable Electric Ice Maker wi… List Price:$109.99 Price:$84.96 You Save:$25.03 (23%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.