If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Stop people in their tracks and have them laughing at the witty images or words you write to get them to come into your store with the right sidewalk sign. We’ve all been walking down the street and seen a funny sidewalk sign and stopped to check it out. In fact, some of us have even been persuaded by a sign to then enter a store or restaurant to check out what’s going on. Obviously, promoting a sale that you’re having on your sidewalk sign is a great way to boost your business. But it also is a way to just promote your store or restaurant in general. You can also use these to give people directions, as they make for smart decorations at weddings or parties. There’s a lot you can do or say on a sidewalk sign. So, if you could use one, we’ve done the homework for you. Below, we’ve highlighted five of the best options out there to give you an idea of what you can use. Take a look and start thinking of fun quips.

Start small

Image source: Amazon

Checking out the Ilyapa Wooden A-Frame Sign with Eraser & Chalk is sure to get the job done. This measures 30″ x 21″, so it is smaller than typical signs. But that allows you to use it almost anywhere you need to. It’s ideal for both indoor and outdoor use. The writing space is 28″ x 18″ and the width of the wooden frame is 2″. It is an elegantly crafted wooden a-frame sign that comes with a magnetic eraser and four pieces of white chalk. It offers a rustic look and is great for businesses, weddings, and restaurants. There are seven different borders you can choose from if the rustic wood isn’t for you.

Key Features:

Writing space is 28″ x 18″

Width of wooden frame is 2″

Ideal for indoor and outdoor use

Wooden A-Frame Sign with Eraser & Chalk - 21 x 30 Inches Magnetic Sidewalk Chalkboard – Sturd… Price:$38.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Pin your own sign

Image source: Amazon

Rather than drawing on the actual sign, the Plasticade Deluxe Signicade A-Frame Sidewalk Curb Sign gives you a different option. This is a stand for signs, so it will hold a 24″ x 36″ sign on either side. It has a quick change system that allows display panels to attach without the use of any type of adhesive. It weighs 20 pounds but it can be ballasted in sand for additional weight. Overall, this measures 45″ x 28″ x 4″ and you can fold it easily to move it.

Key Features:

Stand for signs

Holds a 24″ x 36″ sign on either side

Allows display panels to attach without adhesive

Deluxe Signicade A-Frame Sidewalk Curb Sign with Quick-Change System, White Price:$83.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Get all that you’ll need

Image source: Amazon

There’s so much you can do with the HBCY Creations Rustic Magnetic A-Frame Chalkboard Deluxe Set. This offers tremendous value, as you’ll receive the A-Frame chalkboard, eight vibrant chalk markers, 10 universal chalkboard stencils, and two rustic magnets. The magnets will match your frame and you can choose between five different color frames. This is a large chalkboard that measures 20″ x 40″. This is a magnetic surface as well, so you can write on it or stick magnets to it. This will clean up perfectly each time without any ghosting.

Key Features:

40″ x 20″

Comes with markers, stencils, and magnets

Five different color frames

Rustic Magnetic A-Frame Chalkboard Deluxe Set / 8 Chalk Markers + 10 Stencils + 2 Magnets! Outd… Price:$74.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Slide in your own letters

Image source: Amazon

Change up your message easily with the Excello Global Products Swinging Changeable Message Sidewalk Sign. This is an extremely useful sign, as it comes with double-sided chalkboard, a double-sided letterboard, a letter set and markers. It all fits in the heavy-duty, black plastic stand. You’ll receive 792 letters, symbols, and numbers that are pre-cut to fit the board. You can use them in red or black, as they are reversible. You can fill the plastic legs with water or sand to withstand wind gusts up to 30 mph. Assembly can be completed in less than 10 minutes and it takes just a flathead screwdriver to put it together.

Key Features:

Double-sided chalkboard and letterboard

792 letters, symbols, and numbers

Fill the plastic legs with water or sand

Swinging Changeable Message Sidewalk Sign: 24" x 36" Sign with 792 Pre-Cut Double Sided Letters… Price:$169.95 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Swap out your sign

Image source: Amazon

Slot in the T-SIGN Heavy Duty Slide-in Folding A-Frame Sidewalk Sign to show off your message. This features all-metal construction and is heavy-duty and dustproof. It is suitable for outdoor or indoor use. There are two corrugated, plastic poster boards included that are easy to change. This folds up flat for easy transportation. You can slide posters into the boards or write on them to create your message. The total dimensions are 24.5″ x 42″ and one frame displays two 24″ x 36″ signs. It is double-sided to maximize advertising from multiple directions.

Key Features:

Total dimensions are 24.5″ x 42″

Comes with two plastic poster boards

Double-sided

T-SIGN Heavy Duty Slide-in Folding A-Frame Sidewalk Sign 24 x 36 Inch Black Coated Steel Metal… Price:$69.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now