If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Setting the mood is a relative term as you can do pretty much anything to make sure that the vibes of an area are the way you want them to be. There are many ways that you can make a room feel the way that you want it to. Furniture is important as the energy should flow well and allow people to move easily in and out. Entertainment is another, as you can play certain music or put something on the TV to give your room a special feeling. Another very important aspect of picking the right layout is lighting. You’ve definitely been inside a restaurant that dims their lights extremely low to create an intimate setting. You may have been inside a bowling alley that turns on cosmic lights to create a party atmosphere. If you’re looking to add more ambiance to your current location, you should consider an LED strip light. You can place these anywhere and they are able to cast multiple colors onto your setting. You can set them to a specific one or have them rotate throughout the night. There are endless possibilities with any of the five we’ve highlighted below. Take a look and set your mood accordingly.

Run along some tables

While you may not think of 16 feet as short, when it comes to light strips, it can be. But that doesn’t mean that the MINGER LED Strip Lights 16.4 feet are any less amazing. This RGB LED strip lights kit has 16 multicolored options as well as a DIY selection. It is remote controlled with a 44-key IR remote that lets you pick the color, adjust the brightness, and pick specific lighting modes for your room. The remote should be used within 10 meters of the strip. You’ll be able to set these up in no time, as there are back adhesives and the design is flexible. This will stick to dry or flat surfaces and they are suitable for parties or home gatherings. This is meant for indoor use only.

Key Features:

16 multicolored options

Back adhesives for installing

Stick to dry or flat surfaces

MINGER LED Strip Lights 16.4ft, RGB Color Changing LED Lights for Home, Kitchen, Room, Bedroom,… Price:$13.99

Double up your amount

You can take two of the 16.4-foot strips to get the Govee LED Strip Lights 32.8 feet. These are packed with traditional RGB and 16 other colors. There are six additional DIY colors for more creative freedom. There are two ways for you to control these strips, as you can use a remote control or the control box that is included. You’ll be able to turn them on and off, control the brightness, or change the colors with the touch of a button. There are six different brightness levels with 5,050 LEDs that will last for up to 50,000 hours. This installs to dry and flat areas or it comes with clips for further reinforcement.

Key Features:

Six additional DIY colors

Two 16.4-foot strips

5,050 LEDs

Govee LED Strip Lights, 32.8FT RGB LED Lights with Remote Control, 20 Colors and DIY Mode Color… List Price:$24.99 Price:$21.24 You Save:$3.75 (15%)

Spread this around

Utilizing the Daybetter 5050 RGB Infrared Remote Control Color Changing 50ft LED Strip Lights makes sense when you do it all over. What sets this apart is the fact that you can cut these and link them. You can cut them ever three LED along the cutting marks to better illuminate your area. You can extend them by linking them (extenders not included). This works for up to 50 feet and can be controlled from a remote. This has RBG, white, and 16 other colors for you to choose from. It’s great to use indoors.

Key Features:

Can be cut and linked

RGB, white, and 16 other colors

Extenders not included

Daybetter 5050 RGB Infrared Remote Control Color Changing 50ft Led Strip Lights List Price:$33.99 Price:$20.99 You Save:$13.00 (38%)

Add even more feet

Cover the entirety of your room with the Tenmiro 65.6ft Led Strip Lights. They are long enough to light up your whole place and the cuttable design allows you to place them as you go. It is multicolored and you can choose the DIY colors as well. This includes four rolls of 16.4-foot lights with a 44-key remote control that helps you design how you want. There is also a power adapter to help you control the brightness levels and the color. This has self-adhesive tape, making each one easier to install.

Key Features:

Four 16.4-foot rolls

44-key remote control

Self-adhesive tape

Tenmiro 65.6ft Led Strip Lights, Ultra Long RGB 5050 Color Changing LED Light Strips Kit with 4… Price:$31.99

Have your entire party covered

The ehomful 100 ft Led Strip Lights have enough illumination for you. This features three rolls that total 100 feet. The Bluetooth-controlled lights have 28 dynamic modes with a built-in microphone, allowing the lights to change to the beat of the music. You’ll be able to install them in no time, thanks to the strong adhesive backing. There is even a memory function, so you can program them to repeat similar lighting schemes. You can control it via the ehomful app or the remote control that these come with.

Key Features:

Bluetooth-controlled lights

Work with remote control or app

Three rolls that total 100 feet

ehomful 100 ft Led Strip Lights , 900 Lights Ultra Long App Control RGB Led Light Strip with Re… List Price:$44.99 Price:$39.99 You Save:$5.00 (11%)