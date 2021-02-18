If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

We can pretty much guarantee that you’ve never seen another smartwatch like the Ticwris Max S smartwatch that’s discounted right now at Amazon.

This sleek device packs a huge 2.86-inch touchscreen, IP67 water and dust resistance, as much RAM as some iPhones, and a huge 2000 mAh battery.

The Ticwris Max S works with Android devices and iPhones alike, and it’s down to $169.99 right now at Amazon.

The Apple Watch Series 6 is the hottest smartwatch on the market right now, and today is the perfect day to get one. Why? Because it’s on sale right now at Amazon with discounts up to $50 on several of the most popular colorways on the market. There’s so much to love about the Apple Watch, especially when it comes to the Series 6 model that packs tons of power and all the latest features.

If you’re looking for a good alternative or you’re an Android user in search of a new smartwatch, we’ve got another option that you definitely should check out because it’s unlike anything you’ve seen before.

The Ticwris Max S smartwatch has so many features that we’re not even sure where to start. The huge 2.86-inch touchscreen display is obviously the first thing that will grab your attention, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg. This Android-powered smartwatch also features IP67 water and dust resistance, face unlock, a massive 2000 mAh battery, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, GPS, cellular connectivity, and plenty more. It also works with Android devices as well as iPhones, so you can use this watch even if you decide to switch platforms.

This is definitely a smartwatch like no other, and it packs plenty of power plus support for all the apps you might want. It retails for just $200, which is already a shockingly good value, but Amazon has it on sale right now for just $169.99!

Here are some basic details from the manufacturer:

Brand: TICWRIS

Model: MAX S

Color: Black, Silver

Watch Case Material: Metal

Watch Strap Material: Silicone

Operating system: Android 7.1.1

Support system: Above iOS 9.0 and Android 5.1

Touch Mode: Full touch screen

CPU: MTK6739

RAM: 3GB

ROM: 32GB

Face ID: Support

Camera: Front 8MP Side 2MP

Battery: 2000mAh

Battery type: Polymer battery

TICWRIS Andriod Smart Watch, GPS Android Smartwatch, 4G LTE with 2.86" Touch Screen, Face Unclo… List Price:$199.99 Price:$169.99 You Save:$30.00 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

