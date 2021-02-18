If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon is running an awesome limited-time sale that slashes the iHealth Track Wireless Blood Pressure Monitor to the lowest price we’ve seen in a long time.

This best-seller connects to your smartphone and records all of your blood pressure readings in an app.

It’s already a great value at $45, but right now you can pick one up for only $33.99.

If you’re among the many millions of people who monitor your blood pressure regularly, we’ve got a fantastic deal for you to check out today. And if you don’t monitor your blood pressure but you know you should be, we’ve got something that will help eliminate all the annoying aspects of blood pressure monitoring. In fact, you’ll actually look forward to using this awesome new gadget each day!

It’s called the iHealth Track Wireless Blood Pressure Monitor, and it’s unlike any blood pressure cuff you’ve used before.

The concept with this model is the same as any normal blood pressure cuff — just strap it on, pump it up, and wait. But there’s one key difference that sets the iHealth Track apart from any other blood pressure cuffs you’ve used in the past. Instead of having to count and calculate blood pressure yourself or even read and record it from the screen, this awesome iHealth model connects wirelessly to your iPhone or Android and displays your blood pressure in an app. It also records each reading and stores the data for you so that you and your doctor have instant access to all the information you need.

Other devices like the iHealth Track that connect to your phone are often much more expensive than traditional cuffs, but this particular model is more affordable than you think — especially while it’s on sale with a deep discount. The list price of $45 has been slashed to just $33.99 thanks to an Amazon discount, but this deal won’t last long so hurry up and check it out!

Here is some more key info from Amazon’s product page:

Clinically Accurate: Easy Operation by two buttons, Advanced Accuracy, No Calibration required.

LARGE MULTI-COLOR BACKLIT DISPLAY: The large, oversized numbers make reading the results from this upper arm blood pressure monitoring device a breeze. Coded (GREEN/YELLOW/RED) display tells if your blood pressure readings are optimal or not.

EASY MANAGEMENT: Manage and track up to 99 readings on your blood pressure monitor and unlimited readings on your smartphone with iHealth’s free iOS and Android applications ( iOS 8.0 or later. Android 5.0 or later. Requires Bluetooth 4.0 and up).

Heart Rhythm Disturbances: This unit automatically identifies and alerts you to any heart rhythm disturbances. If detected, a warning symbol will be displayed after the measurement is taken.

What You Get: 1 FDA Cleared & Medical CE Approved blood pressure monitor that meets ESH 2010 performance standards, 4 AAA batteries, 1 wide range cuff that fits upper arms with Circumference of 8.7″-16.5″ (22-42cm),1 Instruction manual & 1 Quick User Guide (English, French and Spanish), our worry-free 12-month warranty and friendly California-based customer service.

