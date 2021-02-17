If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Popular Powecom KN95 masks and black AccuMed face masks with a rare 20% discount the best-selling disposable masks by a huge margin among our readers.

Anyone on the lookout for reusable cloth masks instead has a terrific opportunity today.

Honeywell Dual Layer Face Covers are wildly popular among our readers and in general — right now, they’re back in stock at all-time low prices!

Ever since the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, Powecom KN95 masks have been the best-sellers among BGR Deals readers. That’s probably not going to change anytime soon. In fact, Powecom’s wildly popular masks have been top-sellers for almost a year now. And the best part is the fact that they’re now available for $26.99 per 10-pack instead of the old $45 price on Amazon. On top of that, you can pick up Powecom KN95 masks with elastic headbands instead of earloops in stock for $1 less.

Behind Powecom respirators, the only other masks that come close in terms of popularity are AccuMed face masks. Of course, it’s also quite easy to see why these masks are so popular.

AccuMed’s masks feature a design that’s just like Powecom’s masks, but there are two main differences. First, AccuMed is a US company and plenty of people out there prefer to buy from companies in the USA. And second, AccuMed masks come in three different colors, so there’s much more selection.

You can get either AccuMed earloop masks that have the same type of elastic straps as most KN95 respirators, or you can get AccuMed headband masks with elastic straps that go behind your head like an N95 mask. With either option, you have white, pink, and sleek black colors to choose from — and all of AccuMed’s masks happen to be on sale right now with a discount!

Now, in addition to those wildly popular disposable respirators, a newcomer recently popped up that BGR Deals readers are pretty much obsessed with.

Honeywell Dual Layer Face Covers are incredibly popular cloth masks that our readers have been stocking up on ever since they first appeared on Amazon a few months ago. Honeywell is one of the most trusted brands out there when it comes to personal protective equipment, so it’s easy to understand why these masks are so popular.

These masks have a sleek design that’s both stylish and smart, and many people find them to be quite comfortable to wear for long periods of time. They also come with replaceable filters that are easy to insert into slots inside the mask.

Tens of thousands of our readers have flocked to Amazon to buy them these awesome new Honeywell masks. If you’ve been missing out, now is definitely the time to get in on the action because these sleek face covers aren’t just back in stock right now at Amazon — they’re down to new all-time low prices!

Full retail is $29.99 for Honeywell masks and that price includes eight replaceable filters. That’s already a fantastic value, but now they’re discounted to under $23 each. You’ll save even more if you opt for a 4-pack instead. 4-packs normally retail for $100, but right now Honeywell mask 4-packs are on sale at Amazon for under $75! Replacement filters are also back in stock for the first time in a while, so it’s a good time to load up on them if you already have one of these great Honeywell masks.

Powecom KN95 masks and AccuMed face masks are both still great to have, but anyone looking for reusable cloth masks should definitely consider Honeywell face covers.

