We all spend plenty of time at our computers. Whether you’re on it for work on video calls all day, writing the next great novel, or just binge watching your favorite show, you are staring at that screen a lot during the day. If you are sitting at a desk for much of the day, you may get sick of sitting and staring at the same thing all day long. While you have to give your eyes a break at some point, you should also help out other body parts as well. If you use a mouse, you better consider a mouse pad that has a wrist guard. But for those who are typing a lot of the day, your wrists will be sitting along your laptop bottom or just flat on the desk if you have a separate keyboard for your desktop. You should think about a wrist rest for your keyboard to help prevent any injuries. You don’t want to develop carpal tunnel syndrome or arthritis from your poor wrist posture. We’ve highlighted five of the best wrist rests to make those marathon days spent in front of your screen more tolerable.

Find a color that’s right for you

We know that your wrists will be protected with any of the options we’ll mention. But not many come in as many colors as the Gimars Upgrade Enlarge Gel Memory Foam Set Keyboard Wrist Rest Pad. While you may expect most of them to come in black, that is true. But this comes in black, blue, green, pink, and purple. Not only does this come with a wrist rest for your keyboard, but it also includes one to attach to your mouse pad as well. They are made from improved super soft and smooth material that is breathable. The comfortable memory foam in the pads adds a durable and ergonomic touch. It won’t bounce back out of its shape, allowing you to comfortably use it for hours. The wrist rest for the keyboard measures 17.3″ x 4.1″ and the mouse pad rest is 6.3″ x 3.1″. This will not roll up or split off, thanks to its double sticking bottom side.

Key Features:

Comes in five colors

Memory foam pads

Includes wrist pads for keyboard and mouse

Don’t get overheated

There are plenty of days where you’re spending most of the time you’re awake in front of the computer. Make sure your body is acclimating well with the Razer Ergonomic Wrist Rest Pro for Full-Sized Keyboards. This is a specially made wrist rest that features a cooling gel-infused cushion. This, along with the heat-transfer fabric it is wrapped in, reduces heat built-up during marathon gaming sessions. It features an inclined design and ensures both long-lasting comfort and an optimized hand resting position. It has non-slip rubber feet that makes sure it stays in one place. This should work with almost any full-sized keyboard.

Key Features:

Cooling gel-infused cushion

Heat-transfer fabric

Inclined design

Cover your desk

The HyperX Wrist Rest is built to fit even the largest of keyboards. This measures 18″ x 3.9″ and features stable, anti-slip grip to keep it in place while you’re using it. This has a cooling gel memory foam cushion on the inside, similar to the one above. It is built to last a long time, thanks to the durable construction with anti-fray stitching. It has an ergonomic design that fits full sized keyboards.

Key Features:

Checks in at 18″ x 3.9″

Anti-slip grip

Durable construction with anti-fray stitching

Get your wrist aligned properly

With the unique design, the Belkin WaveRest Gel Wrist Pad for Keyboards promotes proper wrist alignment. This will help avoid injuries that can lead to repetitive stress disorder. The WaveRest design is unique and promotes upper hand and wrist movement that won’t cause any pain. It is lightweight yet durable, so it will work for years. The GelFlex Comfort Zone cushioning offers flexible support as you’re using it.

Key Features:

Helps avoid injuries

WaveRest design promotes upper hand and wrist movement

GelFlex Comfort Zone cushioning

Get a great deal

You’ll be impressed with what you’ll receive when you buy the VictSing Keyboard Wrist Rest. It is a cost-effective option that comes with a wrist rest for both your mouse and your keyboard. It comes in four different colors: black, green, pink, and purple. This provides full comfort for strenuous gaming and long hours at the computer. It is filled with a soft memory foam and covered in a smooth superfine fiber that allows your hands to glide simply. The non-slip texture base keeps it in place.

Key Features:

Wrist rest for mouse and keyboard

Four different color options

Superfine fiber covering soft memory foam

