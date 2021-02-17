If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

A nice big $40 discount drops the popular $150 Instant Pot Smart WiFi to just $109.99 at Amazon, which is obviously a terrific deal for Instant’s only smartphone-connected model.



If you’re looking to spend even less and you don’t need all those bells and whistles, however, there’s another great Instant Pot deal you should check out.

The Instant Pots Duo Mini is Amazon’s #1 top-selling slow cooker, and right now it’s on sale for only $59.99.

Instant Pots and other cooking products made and sold by Instant Brands are always best-sellers during any major holiday. 2020 was a particularly difficult year for most people, of course, so Amazon decided to step up last year by offering some of the best Instant Pot deals we’ve seen in a long, long time. Those fantastic bargains were definitely appreciated, but now there are two more terrific deals that slash a pair of the most popular and most sought-after Instant Pot models to even better prices than what we saw during Cyber Week.

First, Instant’s beloved $150 Instant Pot Smart WiFi is on sale with a big $40 discount that cuts the price to $109.99. Then, on top of that, the insanely popular Instant Pot Duo Mini with more than 150,000 5-star ratings on Amazon can be had for only $59.99!

The Instant Pot Smart WiFi is one of the more expensive models sold by Instant, which makes sense since it’s also the only smartphone-connected Instant Pot. In addition to eight different cooking modes and 13 one-touch programs, this model connects to an app on your smartphone that’s packed with 1,000 pre-programmed recipes and more. It also supports Alexa, so you can control your Instant Pot with your voice — how cool is that?!

This high-end model retails for a hefty $150, but you can grab one right now on Amazon for $109.99. That’s a great price for such an impressive slow cooker. That said, there is also another deal you should check out if you want a more traditional Instant Pot without all the bells and whistles.

Instant Pot’s Duo Mini is one of the best-selling Instant Pot models ever, and it’s currently the #1 best-selling Instant Pot on Amazon’s whole site. It also has a whopping 150,000 5-star ratings on the site, so it’s pretty easy to see why it’s so popular. This model is a bargain at $80, but it’s currently on sale for only $59.99. That’s right, just $60 for the best-selling Instant Pot on Amazon!

Compact size: Great size for small households and side dishes, or anywhere space is limited. Has all the features of the Duo60 in a compact size.

Replaces up to 7 appliances: combines 7 kitchen appliances in 1 to save you space, including pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, saute, yogurt maker, and warmer.

14 one-touch cooking presets for quicker cooking: Soup/broth, meat/stew, bean/chili, poultry, saute/searing, steam, rice, porridge, steam, slow cook, keep warm, yogurt, manual, and pressure cook.

Best-selling model: Monitors pressure, temperature, keeps time, and adjusts heating intensity and duration to achieve your desired results every time. Prepare dishes up to 70% faster.

Cooks fast and saves time: The Instant Pot Smart Wifi combines 8 kitchen appliances in one: Pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, yogurt maker, cake maker, Saute pan, steamer, and warmer

Consistently delicious: 13 1-touch smart programs put cooking ribs, soups, beans, rice, poultry, yogurt, desserts, and more on autopilot – with tasty results

Connected for ease of use: Compatible with Alexa and wifi – control your Instant Pot Smart Wifi in the palm of your hand with the Instant Pot app or through voice with Alexa. Includes access to 1,000 plus pre-programmed recipes and verify cooking progress, share cooker access with family, and receive alerts on your mobile device

Accessories included: Stainless steel steam rack with handles, rice paddle, soup spoon, measuring cup, and condensation collector. Power supply – 120V-60Hz

Advanced safety protection: The 10 plus built-in safety features, including overheat protection, safety Lock and more to ensure safe pressure cooking

