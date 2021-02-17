If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Whether you’re getting ready to throw a party for kids or adults, there are certain items on the checklist that must be taken care of before the festivities begin. You need to know how many guests are coming and how much food or drinks it will take to cover them. There is a need for space, so you better have enough room for everyone. But entertainment can be something that is forgotten more often than not. Unless you’re hosting a dinner party or just a casual get-together, talking to people and strictly doing that won’t cut it. Even if just turning on your TV to watch a big game is the focal point of your entertainment, that still counts. But there is one thing that is guaranteed to take your party to the next level. That, of course, is a piñata. A piñata can be filled with candy, other treats, drinks, or more and will make for a great time for the people having a whack at it, those watching, and those holding the string. There’s so much that can be done and it provides a solid few minutes of entertainment. We’ve handpicked five great piñatas for your next party to get you ready.

Highlight your 21st birthday

For a party for those of legal drinking age or someone turning that age, you should consider the White Tequila Bottle Piñata with Stick from Get a Piñata. This makes for a great decoration at a party or special celebration, as it is in the shape of a bottle of tequila. It comes with a small wooden stick, so you won’t have to supply a baseball bat or anything like that. It includes a strong plastic cable tie at the top for hanging the piñata. There is an opening ready for you to fill it with candy or any other kind of goody you want to put inside. It measures approximately 10.5″ x 4.5″ x 17.5″.

Shaped like a bottle of tequila

Measures 10.5″ x 4.5″ x 17.5″

Comes with a small wooden stick

Have fun with the design

How could you not love the Aztec Imports Piñatas Shark Piñata? This is in the shape of a shark and looks the part. It is a larger piñata, as it measures 22″ x 14″ x 22″. You can put up to three pounds of toys, candy, or other entries into the decoration. This makes for a great addition to any sea-themed party. The decorative accents of the piñata look great. It includes a strong cable tie for hanging up.

Checks in at 22″ x 14″ x 22″

Great addition for any sea-themed party

Shape of a shark

Load it up

You want to see the candy explode out of it when you fill up the CarsonChase Unicorn Piñata Bundle with a Blindfold and a Bat. This can hold up to five pounds of assorted candies and, as it says in the name, comes with a blindfold and a bat. This is a stronger piñata that won’t break on the first hit. This offers an interesting activity and goes well with almost any set of decorations, as the unicorn works. You’ll be able to hang this properly without it falling down easily. It measures 15″ x 12″ x 3.7″.

Can hold up to five pounds of candy

Won’t break on the first hit

Hangs properly

Safe for your yard

Blue Panda’s Small T-Rex Piñata is made to look out for the world around us. This checks in at 12″ x 15.5″ x 3″ and is in the shape of a T-Rex. It can be filled up with all kinds of sweet treats. There is a marker on the piñata that tells you where to fill it up with candy. It is made of brightly colored 22GSM tissue paper and 250GSM cardstock, so this isn’t going to clutter your yard when it breaks or do any damage.

Shape of a T-Rex

Marker where to fill up

Made from tissue paper and cardstock

Get a great deal

The Magic Cabin Smiley Face Piñata is a fun addition to a 70s-themed party. It is 18″ in diameter and is a cost-effective option for your get-together. It can be filled with up to two pounds of candy and it’s easy to fill. There is an opening that shows you where to place the goodies. You’ll get a strong cable that allows you to hoist it up to play with. The colorful smiley face is made from cardstock and tissue paper.

18″ in diameter

Made from tissue paper and cardstock

Strong cable for hoisting

