If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Everybody knows that you need to have the right equipment if you’re to be considered a serious gamer. You don’t want to be lagging behind or set up with the wrong monitor or computer that will minimize your performance. There is nothing you want to do more than beat your opponents when you’re gaming, so why would you install inferior equipment? We know you aren’t all gamers who spend hours upon hours locked into their setups. But there are plenty of people who are. If your computer is the place you prefer to play video games at, you better be able to back up your decisions as to what and why you have certain parts for your set. This includes your keyboard. Finding the right gaming keyboard is imperative. You’ll want to customize things like macros and lighting and make sure the software fits your choices. We’ve highlighted five of the best ones on the market to help you in your quest. Take a look and complete your gaming system.

Choose your setup

Image source: Amazon

There are all kinds of pieces of equipment to add to your setup if you choose the Logitech G PRO Mechanical Gaming Keyboard. This is built for e-sport athletes and is made for competition and high-level action. Speed and precision are at the top of the list when it comes to features for this keyboard. The durable GX Blue Click switches deliver a tactile click that will let you know out loud you hit it. The ultra-portable and compact ten keyless design frees up table space for mouse movement. Besides the keyboard, you can also get a G502 mouse, a G PRO mouse, a wireless gaming mouse, a blue Yeti mic, or a charging station. Whatever bundle you choose, you’ll be able to add more to your system. The keyboard features a three-step angle adjustment for added levels of comfort. You can use LIGHTSYNC to highlight keys and program static lighting patterns to onboard memory.

Key Features:

Comes as a stand-alone or with other pieces of equipment

Durable GX Blue Click switches

Ultra-portable

Logitech G PRO Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, Ultra Portable Tenkeyless Design, Detachable Micro U… List Price:$129.99 Price:$116.99 You Save:$13.00 (10%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Get more for less

Image source: Amazon

You’ll love how well the Redragon S101 Wired Gaming Keyboard and Mouse Combo will work at your place. You can get this in either black or white and the RGB backlit gaming keyboard has seven different lighting modes and effects. There are four backlight brightness levels and you can adjust the breathing speed. This is even built to withstand a liquid spill. The keyboard has 25 conflict free (n-Key Rollover), 10 dedicated multimedia keys plus 12 additional FN+ multimedia keys for a total of 114 keys. But you won’t just get a keyboard. You’ll also receive a wired gaming mouse that has up to 3200 DPI, 30G acceleration, and a weight tuning set. There’s a total of six buttons, five of which are programmable. You’ll enjoy the pinpoint accuracy.

Key Features:

Keyboard and a mouse

Multiple brightness levels and lighting modes

3200 DPI and 30G acceleration on the mouse

Redragon S101 Wired Gaming Keyboard and Mouse Combo RGB Backlit Gaming Keyboard with Multimedia… Price:$39.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Set it to your liking

Image source: Amazon

The Razer Cynosa V2 Gaming Keyboard is a top option for many gamers. Razer is one of the most recognizable names in gaming and you’ll be blown away by the all-around gaming performance. You’re able to execute up to ten commands at the same time with built-in key rollover anti-ghosting. This fully syncs with popular games and equipment while supporting 16.8 million colors on individual backlit keys. This allows for fully programmable macros and all the keys and keypress combinations to be altered. You’ll be supported up to 80 million clicks.

Key Features:

Execute up to ten commands at the same time

Fully programmable macros

Supports up to 80 million clicks

Razer Cynosa V2 Gaming Keyboard: Customizable Chroma RGB Lighting - Individually Backlit Keys -… Price:$59.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Save some money

Image source: Amazon

While we discussed earlier wanting to have the best gaming gear possible, sometimes you need to find a great balance between pricing. The NPET K10 Gaming Keyboard can help with that. This features UV-coated keycaps and injection laser carving ABS keycap design, so the letters won’t ever fade. The metal and ABS construction is reliable and durable. This has four LED lighting backlit modes and three adjustable permanent mixed backlit modes. It has a standard 104 keys with 13 combinations of multimedia keys. The two angle feet on the back of the keyboard can adjust it to your preferred height. This is a cost-effective option for your home.

Key Features:

UV-coated keycaps

Four LED lighting backlit modes

13 combinations of multimedia keys

NPET K10 Gaming Keyboard USB Wired Floating Keyboard, Quiet Ergonomic Water-Resistant Mechanica… List Price:$39.99 Price:$21.99 You Save:$18.00 (45%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

A smaller setup

Image source: Amazon

The ZIYOU LANG Gaming Keyboard and Mouse is made for a smaller setup. It has 82 keys on the compact mechanical keyboard and preserves common buttons. It has a pluggable USB cable design and you can choose between four different colors: white rainbow, black rainbow, green backlit, or green. You’ll have cool visuals and refreshing looks. This comes with a mousepad and a 65G ultralight mouse as well.

Key Features:

82 keys

Pluggable USB cable design

Comes with mousepad and mouse

Gaming Keyboard and Mouse,3 in 1 Gaming Set,Blue LED Backlit Wired Gaming Keyboard,RGB Backlit… Price:$65.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now