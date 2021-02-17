If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Head over to Amazon and you’ll find plenty of best-sellers on sale with great discounts, including Powecom KN95 masks, the MyQ smart garage door opener, and AirPods Pro.

All of those terrific deals are available to everyone, but there’s also a special section on Amazon that’s full of exclusive deals you might not know about.

The hard-to-find “Just for Prime” page is packed full of special discounts that only Prime members can unlock.

So many wildly popular items are back in stock and back on sale right now at Amazon. Examples include Powecom KN95 masks, which cost just over half what Amazon was charging this past summer, and black AccuMed face masks, which are 20% off thanks to a coupon code you’ll find on the product page.

These great masks are the #1 and #2 best-selling face masks among our readers, so it’s not exactly a mystery why they’re always going out of stock. Purell hand sanitizer pump bottles are also popular now that Amazon has the lowest price we’ve seen in a long time, and Purell 1oz travel bottles sold directly by Amazon are finally available once again. Believe it or not, both of those best-selling listings are actually discounted right now.

BGR Deals readers have been loading up on those must-have essentials, but there are other popular sales we’ve covered this week like Apple’s AirPods Pro and best-selling TP-Link Kasa smart plugs for just $6.75 each. Those are incredible deals and they’re available to anyone who wants to get in on the action, but there are also some special deals that can only be enjoyed by a select group of people: Amazon Prime subscribers.

Pop on over to this hidden page on Amazon: Just for Prime. It’s packed with exclusive deals available only to Amazon Prime subscribers, and it’s updated all the time. There are always dozens or even hundreds of great deals buried in this hidden section of Amazon’s site, and we’ve picked 10 in particular that we’re going to highlight in this roundup.

Kurdene Wireless Earbuds

【Bluetooth 5.0 & One-Step Pairing 】The latest Bluetooth 5.0 with TWS technology on both bluetooth earbuds, provides faster pairing, stable connection and signal transmission (50ft no-obstacle range). Only need to take out two earbuds or any single earbud after you open Bluetooth function, they will open and connect automatically. Powerful Bluetooth 5.0 chip that perfectly matches tablets, laptops and Android smartphones!

【Reality Sound & Long Battery Life】Kurdene bluetooth headphones Equipped the latest moving-coil Horn loudspeaker with bigger dynamic driver, it has Hi-Fi sound quality, Deep bass and 3D surround stereo, feel like you are listening the concert on the scene, providing a reality sound for you. Single charging can maintain earbuds working 6 hours. The Charging Case provides 4 times charging for earbuds, totally 30 hours working time. You could charge your earbuds whenever and wherever you want.

Kurdene Wireless Earbuds,Bluetooth Earbuds with Charging Case Bass Sounds IPX8 Waterproof Sport… List Price:$22.99 Price:$20.69 You Save:$2.30 (10%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

ORIA 142-in-1 Screwdriver Set

【Various Screwdriver Bits】ORIA 142 PCS precision screwdriver set includes 120 screwdriver bits with Phillips, pentalobe, torx, hex, slotted, triangle, square and other sizes, which can meet the needs of most maintenance tools in daily life.

【Extension and Flexible Shaft】There is an adjustable extension rod and a flexible shaft for some electronics where the screws are not on the surface.

【Magnetic Pad and Magnetizer】 This screwdriver set has a magnetic pad, which is used to retain small bits, screws and other small accessories to avoid losing bits. In addition, a magnetizer with strong magnetism can enhance or eliminate the magnetism of the screwdriver bits.

ORIA Screwdriver Set, (Upgraded Version) 142 in 1 Precision Screwdriver Kit with 120 Screwdrive… List Price:$21.99 Price:$19.79 You Save:$2.20 (10%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

TORCHSTAR A19 LED Light Bulb(6-pack)

Energy Conservation: Save over 85% on your electric bill, its lifespan is 10 times longer than that of traditional incandescent’s lifespan, this 6-pack LED light bulbs can save you a total of $505 on the electricity bill

High Energy Efficiency: This bulb provides you with 820lm brightness at only 9W, it is a perfect replacement for incandescent, halogen, and CFL lamps

Instant On: This LED light bulb can instant on without flickering. High CRI restores the natural color of objects and is good for your eyes

TORCHSTAR A19 LED Light Bulb, 9W (60W Equivalent), 820lm, 5000K Daylight, UL Listed, Non-dimmab… List Price:$11.99 Price:$9.49 You Save:$2.50 (21%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

GEILIENERGY Solar Light AA Ni-CD 600mAh Rechargable Batteries

❤MULTIPLE USES – Popularly used for solar powered garden lights, landscaping lights, lawn lights, etc. Can be used with popular brands of solar garden lights including Intermatic, Malibu, and many others. Also functions as a standard rechargeable household AA battery, replace all alkaline disposable batteries that power your TV remotes, wireless mouse and keyboards, gaming controllers, RC remotes and others

❤REPLACE & REUSE – The dimensions are as followed for 1.2V AA NiCd Rechargeable Batteries: 14.2 mm (Diameter) x 50 mm (Length). A perfect replacement for many standard alkaline AA 1.5V batteries.

GEILIENERGY Solar Light AA Ni-CD 600mAh Rechargable Batteries,AA Rechargeable Batteries for Sol… List Price:$11.99 Price:$10.79 You Save:$1.20 (10%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

OFFIDIX Mini Plastic Artificial Eucalyptus Leaves Topiary Plant

Diameter of product: Width: 3.74 ” Height: 9.45 ” (from top tip of the plant to the bottom of the pots)

Material: Plastic(PE) Leaf, comes with white plastic pots. Lifelike potted plants are easy to clean and care. Environmental-friendly, nontoxic and non-faded.

No need soil, water and nutrients. It is easy to maintain and free from the impact of natural climate. Suitable for both indoor or outdoor use.

OFFIDIX Mini Plastic Artificial Eucalyptus Leaves Topiary Plant with Pots,Faux Plant Small Plan… List Price:$12.99 Price:$11.69 You Save:$1.30 (10%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

ORFELD Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Lightweight and Versatile for Everyday Use.

Whole-home and Deep Clean: Its suction can reach 22Kpa in Max Mode for versatile cleaning in hard-to-reach areas, hard floors and short-pile carpets. Two power modes adapt to different cleaning task.

Long-lasting Battery Life: Click-in battery is easy to remove and replace at the press of a button to double your run time. Up to 45 mins in Eco mode and 10 mins in Max mode.

ORFELD Cordless Vacuum Cleaner,45 mins Runtime, Stick Vacuum 4 in 1 for Carpet Hard Floor, Brus… List Price:$120.96 Price:$87.96 You Save:$33.00 (27%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

BULYZER Grid Wire Board

❀High quality material :Black wall decor made of premium metal wire, the outside is evenly sprayed with environmentally protection paint to prevent rust and the surface will not concave. Heavy and Strong grid brings you a premium space .But if you want to hang heavy items ,you may need use nails.

❀Package:65cm x 45cm/25.6inch x17.7inch,2 pairs of black grid ,some surprise accessories.Very durable and super easy to install by yourself. Can be mounted vertically or horizontally, Do not need instructions at all.

❀Great photo display: Ideal decorations for room or you new school dormitory. Change your life and your home, the minimalist style of modern creative grid decorations, can bring a little fun and inspiration to life .

BULYZER Grid Wire Board,for Memo Picture Panel Wall Decoration for Room Office Mat Photo Hangin… List Price:$30.99 Price:$27.89 You Save:$3.10 (10%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

MARNUR Cervical Pillow Memory Foam Pillow

The contour pillow size is 23.5*14.5*5.5 Inch (64.5*37*14 cm).

The Neck pillow is made of memory foam The slow-rebound memory foam keeps the shape of the pillow

The contour pillow maintains the natural curve of the neck to support your neck properly

MARNUR Cervical Pillow Memory Foam Pillow Orthopedic Contour Pillow for Neck Support Ergonomic… List Price:$47.99 Price:$38.87 You Save:$9.12 (19%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

TOSOT 50 Pint 4,500 Sq Ft Dehumidifier

4,500 SQ FT: Our dehumidifier can remove up to 50 pints of water every 24 hours (same as 70 Pint units under 2012 DOE standard.) A lower humidity level allows your AC system to work more efficiently because it’s easier to change the temperature of dry air compared to moist, super-humid air.

AUTO DRAIN: This dehumidifier will stop running if the water bucket fills up. Save time with automatic drainage by hooking up a 3/4 inch dehumidifier drain hose (not included) to your dehumidifier. If you don’t want continuous drainage you can use the removable water bucket (2 gallon capacity) to manually empty the dehumidifier and restart moisture removal.

TOSOT 50 Pint 4,500 Sq Ft Dehumidifier Energy Star - for Home, Basement, Bedroom or Bathroom -… List Price:$239.99 Price:$189.99 You Save:$50.00 (21%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

12-in-1 Hammer Multitool

Here Is A Cool & Unique Gift :Are you still worried about what gift to give your Dad, Husband or boyfriend on Christmas, Valentine’s Day, Father’s Day, birthdays or on anniversaries? Give him a versatile and personalized gift that he can carry with him every day .

This Tool Has it All: Having this multi-tool with you is the same as carrying a toolbox without the hassle or weight. This is a versatile pocket gadget that will help you out of a jam, whether you are indoors or outside.

This Multi-Tool Features: A Hammer, Nail Puller, Pliers, Regular Pliers, Wire Cutters, Knife, Saw, Serrated Knife, File, Flathead Screwdriver, Phillips Screwdriver, and Bottle Opener. It’s an impressive line-up of essentials and it’s sleek, lightweight design is appreciated by all who use it.

Gift for Dad Husband Brother Boyfriend Boys, Personalized Men Gift for Christmas Present Stocki… List Price:$19.69 Price:$15.69 You Save:$4.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

AICase Fingerprint Padlock

【AICase FINGERPRINT PADLOCK】NO app, NO key, NO bluetooth.Friendly to kids and elderly, your finger is the key which discourages the thief to crack the code.Do not worry about losing the key or the password is known to the thief, because they can not get your finger.

【IP65 Security Lock for Locker and Portable】–The fingerprint lock is made of zinc alloy, whether the padlock body or shackle. High toughness steel wire, the seamless joint is great for anti-thief, anti-dust and anti-erosion. IP65 Waterpoof gym lock is your best choice to protect your private property from thieves, The fingerprint lock is small and classic, just 90g,3*1.8*0.51in.

Fingerprint Padlock,AICase IP65 Waterproof Ultra Light One Touch Open Fingerprint Lock with USB… List Price:$18.99 Price:$17.09 You Save:$1.90 (10%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

