If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

High-quality quadcopter drones capable of recording professional-grade video often cost $1,000 or even more.

The Potensic Dreamer Pro is a new model from a popular brand that goes toe-to-toe with drones in the $1,000 range, but it costs less than half that much.

Amazon has a deal right now that will get you a Dreamer Pro for just $379.99, but supply is almost sold out.

The DJI Mavic Air 2 is the go-to quadcopter drone for amateurs and professionals on a budget. For $800, you get a high-quality quadcopter with all the key features you need, including a 4K camera that captures stunning video and a 3-axis gimbal that stabilizes video and still images captured during flight. On top of that, intelligent software and flight features round out a drone experience that is truly outstanding from start to finish.

Of course, $800 is much more than some people want to spend on a high-quality quadcopter drone.

Today's Top Deal Use this special coupon to save 20% on Amazon's best-selling KN95 face masks List Price:$26.99 Price:$21.59 You Save:$5.40 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy NowCoupon Code: CIGHI6XM Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

If you’re looking for a terrific alternative that checks all the same main boxes for much less money, you’ve definitely come to the right place.

The Potensic Dreamer Pro offers professional-grade quality and features at a fraction of what you’d pay for a comparable model from other companies. You get 28 minutes of flight time per charge, a stunning 4K camera with a high-quality Sony sensor, a 3-axis gimbal for outstanding video and image stabilization, and more.

Then, on top of all that, the Dreamer Pro is packed full of smart features that will help with any content you might be shooting. Examples include a “follow me” mode that tracks moving objects and people, circle mode that flies in a perfect circle around any center point, path mode that lets you draw out a flight pattern the drone will fly on its own, 2-kilometer transmission range, and so much more.

This fantastic drone is definitely on par with the Mavic Air 2 and other quadcopters in that price range, yet the Potensic Dreamer Pro retails for just $399.99. Head over to Amazon and pick one up now, however, and you can save an extra $20 thanks to a clippable coupon.

3-Axis Gimbal 4K Drone with Camera for Adults, Potensic Dreamer Pro GPS Quadcopter with 2KM FPV… List Price:$399.99 Price:$379.99 You Save:$20.00 (5%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Here are the bullet points from Amazon’s product listing:

[3-AXIS GIMBAL WITH 4K CAMERA]: -Capture impressive moments with the help of a 3-axis mechanical gimbal and 1/3-inch SONY CMOS sensor, Potensic Dreamer Pro will allow you to record 16MP photo and provide 4K/30fps video. The dedicated 3-axis gimbal camera ensures steady aerial capturing, so you can hone in on whatever you’re filming from high in the sky. The video transmission distance of up to 2 km and can also deliver high-resolution live stream directly from the drone’s camera.

[2KM TRANSMISSION RANGE]: -Adopt the latest Qualcomm technology, simply connect the phone device with the remote control with the USB cable to gain a control range of up to 2KM, gives pilots endless possibilities. It broadcasts on 5.8GHz for better Wi-Fi image reliability. The live video transmission and high-quality cameras offer a terrific flying experience and allow you to see what the drone camera sees in real-time.

[BIG SIZE, POWERFUL PERFORMANCE]: -With its exclusive PowerAC dynamic system, Dreamer can instantly burst out triple power within 0.1 seconds to provide the best performance at a speed of 10m/s, and witty responses to various emergencies. Besides, equipped with a powerful Brushless motor, enable this 4K drone to work at a temperature of 0°to 40°, and can withstand different weather conditions within a gentle breeze.

[MULTIFUNCTION 4K DRONE]: -With multi-function like follow me, DIY circle flight, waypoint flight, precise altitude flight, auto return, app control, and so on. The new function of DIY circle flight allows you to DIY set the drone circle direction, speed(1-5m/s), and radius(10-50m). Get ready for the simplest and most intuitive flying experience!

[EASY TO USE, PORTABLE FOR CARRYING]: -Save the complex steps, only 10 seconds to quickly and simply install the propellers and connect the phone device; Once calibration, no need to repeat within the same 186.4 miles (300km). Besides, this 4K drone is equipped with a custom carry case to accommodate your drone’s accessories, also provides effective protection for your flying companion. (32G SD card is included inside the camera)

3-Axis Gimbal 4K Drone with Camera for Adults, Potensic Dreamer Pro GPS Quadcopter with 2KM FPV… List Price:$399.99 Price:$379.99 You Save:$20.00 (5%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.