Super Bowl LV may be behind us, but some of the best Super Bowl deals we saw on streaming media players are still available now.

Prices start at $22.99 for a renewed Roku Express HD and the Roku Streaming Stick+ is on sale with a small discount, but there’s one device that’s definitely the star of the show.

Our favorite deal by far is on the Roku Premiere with 4K and HDR support, which is down to just $24.99.

Super Bowl LV didn’t have had as many (real) football fans in the stands as we’re used to seeing. Still, it helped bring a bit more normalcy to a year that is anything but normal as the coronavirus pandemic rages on. Another part of the experience that helped us feel somewhat normal, even for a brief moment, was the fact that there were still tons of sales on TVs and streaming media players ahead of the big game. Now that the Super Bowl is behind us, however, most of those deals are done.

Most are done indeed, but there are still a few lingering Super Bowl sales that are definitely worth checking out if you missed them.

Starting at the bottom, the entry-level Roku Express HD is on sale for only $22.99 when you buy a renewed model. That’s the lowest price we’ve seen in 2021 for this or ANY streaming media player. It’s a terrific value, too, but we would definitely pass on that deal. Why? Because you can spend another $2 and get a brand new Roku Premiere with 4K and HDR support!

The best-selling Roku Streaming Stick+ has a small discount that many people will want to check out, but you should definitely opt for the Premiere if you can forgo the dongle form factor. You get basically all the same features for about half the price! Delivery estimates for the Roku Premiere are already starting to slip since $24.99 is such a crazy price, so don’t be surprised if this one sells out soon.

