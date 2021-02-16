All of the new shows and movies coming to Disney+ in March 2021 have been revealed.

WandaVision will wrap up its first season in March as The Falcon and the Winter Soldier makes its debut, expanding upon the Marvel Cinematic Universe even further.

Other highlights in March include Raya and the Last Dragon ($29.99 on Disney+ Premier Access) and the first episode of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers.

If you were concerned Disney+ might have peaked in February with the release of WandaVision, you’re going to love being a subscriber to the streaming service in March. Not only is WandaVision’s first season coming to a close with the ninth episode on March 5th, but just two weeks later, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier makes its debut. Both shows take place in the greater Marvel Cinematic Universe, and it will be interesting to see how these two heroes react in the wake of Captain America’s retirement. Who will walk away with the shield?

March also sees the return of Disney+ Premier Access — this time it’s Raya and the Last Dragon, which is an animated movie starring Kelly Marie Tran as the titular Raya. This is the first Walt Disney Animation Studios film since Frozen II, which was the last Disney movie to debut before the pandemic struck.

Here’s everything new coming to the Disney+ streaming service throughout the month of March:

Streaming March 5

Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs: Time Warped

Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties

Heartland Docs, DVM (s2)

Raya and the Last Dragon | Disney+ Premier Access

WandaVision | Episode 9 (Finale)

Streaming March 12

Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs: Long Time Gone

Disney Junior Doc McStuffins: The Doc Is In

Disney My Music Story: Perfume

Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER (s1)

Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER (s2)

Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER (s3)

Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER (s4)

Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER (s5)

Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER (s6)

Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER (s7)

Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER (s8)

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (s7)

Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children

Own the Room

Marvel Studios Assembled | Assembled: The Making of WandaVision

Marvel Studios: Legends

Streaming March 19

Disney Big Hero 6 The Series (s3)

Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs: If I Could Turn Back Time

Mexico Untamed (s1)

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier | Episode 1

Streaming March 26

Disney Secrets of Sulpher Springs: As Time Goes BY

Disney Pickle and Peanut (s1)

Disney Pickle and Peanut (s2)

Gnomeo & Juliet

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers | Episode 101 “Game On”

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier | Episode 2

Inside Pixar: Foundations Foundations: Recipe for a Movie Foundations: Creating Characters Foundations: Through the Lens Foundations: Animation and Acting Foundations: Color, Light, and Emotion



That’s everything we’re going to see on Disney+ through the month of March. We’ll be back next month with a list of all the shows and movies coming to Disney’s streaming service in April.